Panthers post a win

INDEPENDENCE — The Panthers only let two touchdowns slip past their defense during their 27-14 assault on North Salem Friday night at the Panther Stadium.

“Well I think it went well,” head coach Shane Hedrick said. “We had a lot of kids down from injuries, and I thought kids stepped in and did a nice job with that. I thought our freshman quarterback stepped in and had a heck of a game for a freshman and his first start, so we’re very excited about that.”

A 13-point lead entering into the second quarter gave the Panthers (4-3 overall, 4-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) momentum to keep up their energy, climbing to 27 unanswered points and keeping the Vikings (1-6 overall, 1-6 MWC) scoreless going into half time.

Hunter Chase posted the Panthers first score, punching it in from the 5-yard line on a handoff from quarterback Brooks Ferguson. Overall, Chase had 121 rushing yards with one touchdown. Ferguson threw for 94 yards with one touchdown. Fabian Trujillo nabbed the second touchdown with a handoff from Ferguson at the 15-yard line. Justin Girod rushed for 64 yards and scored the third touchdown, while Jesse Cable ran for 44 yards and clinched the fourth touchdown — all before halftime.

In the third quarter, Central coughed up the ball and North Salem posted their first touchdown of the game with a 23-yard run, now trailing the Panthers 27-6.



A sack on defense from Ricky Taylor prevented the Vikings from gaining another touchdown in the third quarter and the teams geared up for the final quarter 27-6.

The Vikings weren’t ready to cave yet, however.

Entering fourth quarter, they attacked the Panthers with an offensive surge and made a 39-yard touchdown, with a two-point conversion to finish out the game 27-14.

“Well, you know, I’d like to give them some credit,” Hedrick said.”They had some good plays there too; they just executed a little better than we did and that happened.”

Overall, Central had 16 first downs, and only 94 passing yards, while North Salem had 141 passing yards.



With two more league games to go, Hedrick’s goal is to fine tune the team and to keep them healthy.

“Two more games for sure right now,” he said, “so we’re going to try to eliminate some penalties, if we can do that, and we had a couple turnovers today — we don’t like to see that, so we’re gonna try to fix that and be fundamentally sound there, and stay healthy. That’s a big one for us.”

The team travels to Corvallis on Oct. 19. Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m.