Pedee News

Steve Cameron passed away this last Thursday, Oct. 11. The family moved to their farm in Pedee in 1973, and Steve loved his community and his neighbors, and they loved him. He liked to volunteer and at various times did carpentry work at the church, the women’s clubhouse and the fire hall.



—

The 7th and 8th grade students at the Pedee campus of the Luckiamute Valley Charter School are going on a big field trip at the end of the year and have a $9,000 fundraising goal, and so are collecting refundable cans and bottles all year long. If anyone wants to donate cans and bottles, they accept them at the school. All funds from their jog-a-thon on Oct. 11 will also go to the trip. They appreciate any and all community help in this huge endeavor.

—

Pete and LaVerne Bennett took an overnight trip to Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon to visit LaVerne’s sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Darryl Zehner. The fall colors were spectacular. The viny maples in their red and gold were wonderful and the big leaf maples were much more golden than here in the valley, although she says nothing is more beautiful than their chestnut tree.

—

A Memorial service is planned on Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m., at the First Christian Church in Dallas, Oregon, followed by a luncheon at the church. At 2 p.m. a graveside service with an Honor Guard will be held at the Womer Cemetery in Pedee. Following the graveside service coffee and desserts will be served at Pedee Church.