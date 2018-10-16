Power & Light work continues

MONMOUTH —The project has been in the works for years. In 2015, the city purchased land on Ecols Street but didn’t break ground until Aug. 9.

Walls started going up last week.

“The only obstacles were related to (the Department of Environmental Quality) and wetlands,” said Chuck Thurman, Power & Light superintendent.

They made it through the last hurdle, he said.

The new building will give the Power & Light utility a dedicated facility and more space.

“We are in mobile offices,” Thurman said of their current condition. “We have nine employees in three different buildings.”

In addition to an improved office space for employees, Power & Light will also get dedicated space for supplies and vehicles.

P & L currently uses a city yard, which it shares with public works and Monmouth-Independence Network.

“In the new building, all vehicles will be under cover,” Thurman said.

There will be covered parking for vehicles, such as aerial lifts, line trucks and chippers, many of which are worth several hundred thousand dollars, he said.