Sports quick hits

Vala-Haynes receives mentor award

MONMOUTH — Dr. Emily Vala-Haynes, assistant professor of community health education at Western Oregon University, was selected by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as the recipient of its 2017-18 Faculty Mentor Award. The award is presented each year by the GNAC SAAC to faculty members who demonstrate exemplary support to student-athletes, both on and off the field, while also representing the NCAA DII core values of learning, passion, service, resourcefulness, sportsmanship and balance. The nomination not only highlighted Vala-Haynes’ work with athletes, but it also singled out her work traveling the world doing research on and teaching about contraceptive medicine. Since the fall of 2016, Vala-Haynes has also served as a volunteer assistant coach and faculty mentor for the WOU cross country and track and field programs.

Results from cross creek men’s club for Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018

Event: Progressive Tees Tournament

Gross: 1st Place - Wayne Weathers - 73; 2nd Place - Jim Schroeder - 76;

Net: 1st Place - Tie - Ed Johnson & Paul Disney - 67; 3rd Place - Tie - Ray Stratton & Wayne Baughman - 68.

Apply now for annual turkey shot

Cross Creek Golf Course is now accepting applications for the Twentieth Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Sat., Nov. 17th. The format is a two-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. All players will receive a turkey and compete for net, gross and hole prizes. Entry fees are $65 per player and one can of food. The entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money. Applications are limited to the first 110 players to pay fees. All food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank. The deadline for sign up is Monday, Nov. 12. For further information and/or an application visit, call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666. entry forms can be found at the Cross Creek web site: http://www.crosscreekgc.com/tournament-events.html.