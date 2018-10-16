﻿

Sports Schedule

As of Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Central, Dallas at Bush Park, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 18

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Corvallis, 6 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: West Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Boys Football: Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m. West Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. Waldport at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Mohawk at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Men’s Football: Humboldt State University at WOU, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Western Washington University, 5 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Central Washington University, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Boys Soccer: Central at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Dallas at Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Dallas at North Salem, 6 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change

