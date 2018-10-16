Wolves lose heartbreaker to SMU

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University’s volleyball team dropped a frustrating and hard-fought five-set match against Saint Martin’s at home on Thursday night.

On the last play, the ball stayed in bounds on WOU’s side of the court by a hair, giving the Saints their first league victory of the season. It just seemed like that kind of night for the Wolves (5-13 overall, 2-9 Greater Northwest Athletic Conference), who were just a half-second behind or an inch away from keeping the ball in play during much of the match.

“Tough one. That’s a tough one,” said junior outside hitter Morgan Haskett after the disappointing loss that brings the Wolves losing streak to seven.

SMU (3-14 overall, 1-10 GNAC) cruised in the first set, winning 25-14.

WOU gained the momentum midway through the second set, battling through long rallies to earn points and winning 25-17. The Wolves carried that energy into the third set with a 25-21 win.

They appeared to be on their way to victory at the beginning of the fourth set, ahead 2-1 and needing just one more set to seal the match.

The Saints had other plans and started strong in the fourth set to throw WOU off-balance.

“We started a little slow; put ourselves behind the eight ball,” said head coach Tommy Gott. “Our first contact was passing off the net, so that made it tough for us to run our offense that was effective in the second and third sets. You know, it’s those kind of lackadaisical plays that hurt us.”

The Wolves let SMU take the lead early and never recovered.

“I think that we are a team that thrives off of energy and as soon as we have a little bit of a lull and our energy goes, it’s kind of like our skills go,” Haskett said. “We need to be able to be a little bit more relentless and bounce back when they get some side outs on us.”

The Saints won the set 25-15 to take the match to a rare fifth set.

WOU took a timeout with the score at 7-11 in the fifth set and rallied to a tie at 12-all, but wasn’t able to sustain the run. SMU took the set 15-13.

“It’s frustrating. You never want to lose the close ones like that,” Gott said. “There no easy matchups in our conference, so it’s keeping that mentality and being able to fight.”

Haskett said battling through adversity doesn’t come easy for the team and that is something the players need to learn.

“We have to find a way to not let that happen,” she said. “I think we need to be more mentally tough. As soon as they score a point, we just need to be relentless and have the attitude that we are going to side out on the next point and not let a run continue.”

Gott said his team must get back to basics after a tough loss.

“We’ve got to hold ourselves to our high standards,” he said. “You got to make sure that we are doing all the little things and not taking plays off. I think that’s what got us tonight.”

The Wolves faced Seattle Pacific (8-10 overall, 6-5 GNAC) on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves lost the match 3-0.