Police logs and arrest report

Fire crews extinguish out-of-control burn pile

DALLAS — Firefighters from several agencies put a quick stop on a high-risk grass fire on Sunday.

Just before 3 p.m., Southwest Polk Fire responded to a high-risk grass fire off of Highway 22 near Highway 51, about 5 miles west of Salem. Approximately 30 fire personnel from Southwest Polk, Dallas Fire & EMS, Polk Fire Dist No. 1, Salem Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to assist in containing the fire.

The blaze, which started out as a burn pile, got away from a property owner due to the dry conditions and high winds, according to a Dallas Fire & EMS press release.

One injury was reported by a homeowner who was attempting to protect his property from the fire. He was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS personnel.

Approximately 10 acres were burned and three homes were threatened. It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

Amity Fire moved up to cover the Southwest Polk Fire response area.

Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation.

Sept. 30 at 12:31 p.m., in the 300 block of SW River Drive in Dallas: A caller reported what sounded like shots fired. Turned out to be fireworks.

Oct. 2 at 4:38 p.m. in the 1400 block of SE Brookside Ave. in Dallas: A caller report an on-going issue with a dog lounging in the middle of the cul-de-sac and using a neighbor’s lawn as “a bathroom.”

Oct. 2 at 3:46 p.m., in the 25000 block of Yamhill River Road: A caller reported an ongoing issue with a small chihuahua coming onto her property, barking and advancing toward her. She said the dog lives at the Waters Edge RV Park but did not know a space number. A deputy recommended that she call when it is occurring. He said if she was able to contain the dog, a deputy could respond and try to locate the owner.

Oct. 2 at 8:05 p.m., in the 14000 block of Orchard Knob Road: Deputies responded to a noise complaint. The noise heard was two people listening to Avenged Sevenfold in the backyard. They apologized and told deputies they would turn it off.

Oct. 3 at 8:02 p.m., near Stapleton and Talmadge Roads: A deputy saw a Ford Explorer facing west in the ditch on the north side of the road. The driving said she was having a fight with her boyfriend and was trying to dial him on her phone while taking the corner, thus ending up in the ditch. A towing company was dispatched to remove the vehicle and the woman was issued a citation for no operator’s license and using a mobile communication device. She was given a courtesy ride home.

Oct. 3 at 3:39 p.m. in the 100 block of SE Court. St. in Dallas: A report of multiple thefts from parents, sponsors and Kids Inc. in a fundraiser scam.

Oct. 4 at 1:04 p.m., Polk County Courthouse parking, 850 Main St.: A Polk County Circuit Court judge found a small baggy of what appeared to be drugs by his vehicle. A deputy tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Oct. 4 at 2:06 p.m., in the 2300 block of Doaks Ferry Road NW: A deputy was flagged down about a small chihuahua running in the roadway. As the deputy attempted to catch the dog, it ran down into a residence. The deputy observed a sign that said, “Chihuahua lives here.” The deputy could not get close enough to read the tag but closed the gate behind the dog and left his business card.

Oct. 6 at 8:19 p.m., on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road NW: A deputy contacted a driver for failure to maintain lane. He told the deputy he was moving his dog out of his way as the dog was messing with the radio controls. Verbal warning only.

Oct. 6 at 8:35 p.m., Bridgeport School: A deputy observed a vehicle leaving the Bridgeport School late at night. The driver was a teacher who had stayed late to set up her classroom.

Oct. 7 at 3:14 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Street: A report of a male walking around with a machette in his backpack. Officer said there was no crime.

Oct. 9 at 8:14 a.m. in the 1200-1300 blocks of SE Howe Street: Multiple cars broken into with a laptop, car stereo and remote control helicopter stolen.

Oct. 16 at 3:10 p.m. in the 500 block of SW Hawthorne Street: A cougar was spotted by two residents in the area. It was in the caller’s backyard.

Arrest Report

Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Jonathan Erickson, 24, of Salem in the 500 block of E. Ellendale Avenue on Oct. 2 on a Marion County warrant and a probation violation.

Carol Zurlinden, 58, of Dallas in the 200 block of SE Orchard Avenue on Oct. 3 on second-degree disorderly conduct.

Erica C. Garcia, 33, of Salem in the 400 block of E. Ellendale Avenue on Oct. 6 third-degree theft.

Jordan R. Jessie, 20, of Falls City in the 1200 block of SE Monmouth Cutoff on Oct. 10 on a failure to appear warrant.

John L. Randolph Jr., 49, of Dallas in the 100 block of SW Court St. on Oct. 11 on charges of physical harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Alyssa Nicole Bastuscheck, 29, of Independence in the 500 block of Yliniemi Lane on Sept. 21 for probation violation.

Elin Ruth Ericsson, 37, of Salem in the 800 block of D Street on Sept. 24 on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Krysta Rachelle Smith, 28, of Independence in the 1200 block of S. Eighth Street on Sept. 26 for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.

Cameron Gumpinger, 20, of Independence in the 400 block of S. Second Street on Sept. 27 for Minor in possession.

Oscar Torres Padilla, 19, of Salem near Monmouth and S. Seventh Streets on Sept. 28 for DUII.

Garret Thomas Adams, 22, of Independence in the 1800 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 29 for DUII.

Kieth Anthony Mejia, 28, of Independence in the 800 block of S. Fourth Street on Sept. 29 for DUII and two counts of reckless endangerment.

James David Stedman, III, of Independence in the 800 block of Morning Glory Drive on Sept. 30 for second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Laurence James Coffman, 36, of Independence in the 200 block of S. 13th Street on Sept. 30 for dog as a public nuisance and dog license requirement.

Stacey Nichole Aho, 21, of Mnomouth in the 1500 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 30 for DUII.

Mary Anthony Oday, 28, of Independence in the 200 block of Alder Street on Sept. 30 for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfere with a police officer.

Daniel Wayne Gagldari, 53, of Independence on Oct. 3 for third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Rafael Hernandez Trujillo, 20, of Independence on Oct. 5 for strangulation, physical harassment, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and two counts of felony fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan Michael Lindley, 36, of Independence near Monmouth and S. 13th Streets on Oct. 8 on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Juan Carlos Vasquez Cruz, 45, of Independence in the 700 block of Log Cabin Street on Oct. 8 on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Cody Michael Flanders, 24, at McDonald’s, 1315 Monmouth St. on Oct. 10 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Tirso Cardoza Ausencio, 37, of Independence in the 1200 block of Monmouth Street on Oct. 12 for driving while suspended.

Joshua Alvin Rojas, 40, of Independence in the 1400 block of Falcon Loop on Oct. 13 on a warrant for probation violation.

Bryan Arnold Miller, 27, of Dallas near Rogers and Clow Corner Roads on Oct. 14 for parole violation.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Mark Anthony Sanner, 47, of Independence in the 400 block of Main Street E. on Sept. 8 for physical harassment.

Roy Gene Ernsperger, Jr., 52, in the 400 block of Jackson Street E. on Sept. 19 for probation violation.

Steven John Malcom, 24, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Clay Street W on Sept. 24 for third-degree criminal mischief.

Justin Christopher Stevens, 29, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Edwards Road S. on Sept. 27 fro DUII.

Brandon Linton, 21, of Monmouth near Monmouth Avenue N. and Stadium Drive N. on Sept. 28 for DUII.

Andrew Rodriguez-Hernandez, 22, of Portland near Madrona Street E. and Southgate Drive S. on Sept. 29 for DUII.

Madison Nicole Raschko, 22, of Monmouth near S. Pacific Highway W. and Stapleton Road on Sept. 30 for DUII.

Robert Dean Lawrence, 54, of Independence in the 1300 block of Ridgeview Street on Oct. 1 for restraining order violation.

James Earl Badger, 37, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Catron Street on Oct. 3 for contempt of court.

Charles Steven Lennon, 26, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Warren Street S. on Oct. 5 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

Luis Antonio Rosillo, Jr., 35, of Monmouth in the 500 Jackson Street E. on Oct. 9 on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Christina Gloria Hernandez, 33, of Independence in the 200 block of Whitesell Street W. on Oct. 10 for probation violation.

Joseph Edward Eison, 21, of Monmouth near Clay Street W. and Monmouth Avenue S. on Oct. 14 for driving while suspended/revoked.

POLK COUNTY

Arrests/Citations

Nicholas Geck, 23, on Oct. 3 for driving while suspended. He also had five arrests warrants out of Marion County and Salem Municipal Court for failure to appear, with original charge DUII and driving while suspended.

Kayla Thompson on Oct. 3 for probation violation warrant.

Justin Mallare, 46, on Oct. 3 on an Oregon State Parole Board felony warrant.

Billie Margaret Cross, 31, on Oct. 3 for DUII and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Julian Romeo on Oct. 4 on two felony warrants.

Michael Daniel Kutsch on Oct. 5 for DUII. BAC: .15 percent.

Kimberly Wells-Wilson on Oct. 5 on two Marion County warrants.

Troy Allen Ingram on Oct. 5 for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

German Diaz Diaz on Oct. 6 for physical harassment and misuse of 911.

Francisco Hernandez-Melo on Oct. 7 for DUII. BAC: .16 percent.

Loren Mark Olsen on Oct. 10 on two Marion County failure to appear warrants.

Thomas Abraham Shanley on Oct. 10 on a Reedsport failure to appear warrant.

Theressa Ann Moore on Oct. 11 for unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Crystal Slinkard-Brown on Oct. 13 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.