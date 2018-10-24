Busy building department upgrades system

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth building department started using Oregon’s e-Permitting system in July.

The new system offers many features and was a necessary upgrade, Larry Horton, Monmouth building official, told councilors during their Oct. 16 work session.

“The building department software, which we were using all the way up till this past July, I purchased it right after I got here,” said Horton, who started with the city 19 years ago. “That’s when we got our first computer.”

Over time, that software became incompatible with other software, so they decided to replace it, Horton said.

“With the state software, it was designed with surcharges that every building department collects,” he said. “Every permit has got a 12 percent surcharge that’s remitted back to the state and 5 percent of that 12 goes toward that software. They designed it, they provide it, they train you on it and they maintain it at zero cost to the building department. So it’s one of those dollar values things.”

Another benefit of using the state’s system is that it automatically creates a quarterly surcharge report, which Horton said was usually “an all-day ordeal” with the other system.

There is an app inspectors can use on-site when they do the inspections.

“(They) can pull up comments, code information, and you can actually result the inspection right there,” Horton said. “However, they have to send somebody over from Pendleton to train us how to do it and it’s being scheduled for either the last part of this week or next week.”

He said the software is supposed to help building departments but “it can do so much, it actually makes it more time consuming.”

“Everybody’s got to remember to do their part because if they don’t do their part, ... you’re back on the phone again trying to figure out who to call,” Horton said.

As for workload, the building department may be busy all the way through winter, he said.

Carl’s Jr. said their anticipated “go live” date is Jan. 26, Horton said.

“We’ve got other projects, a couple at (Western Oregon University) that we’ve been working on for several months,” he said. “We got the national science building in a remodel. That’s a pretty hefty $7.6 million remodel. And there’s a lot to those buildings, so it’s not just putting some drywall up. ... Then we have the southtown apartments and I think probably everybody is aware of those apartment buildings. It’s one of the biggest projects that’s come to the city, definitely since I’ve been here.”

The complex is 119 units, and plan reviews are finished, he said.