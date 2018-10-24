Chamber hosts first leadership summit

DALLAS — Think about how your business decisions and actions influence others.

That is the theme of the first Mid-Willamette Valley Leadership Summit, hosted by the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 6 at Dallas Retirement Village.

Leadership Summit What: Mid-Willamette Valley Leadership Summit. When: Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Dallas Retirement Village, 377 NW Jasper St., Dallas Admission: $77 per person. For more information or to register: http://www.dallas...">www.dallasoregon.....

JD Shinn, the executive director of the chamber, said it’s one of the most exciting events he’s been able to put together since joining the organization two years ago.

“This is the opportunity for us to gain some insights from a very insightful group of people that will help us develop some language around being a community of understanding and relating well to one another in a way that builds business, that builds relationships,” Shinn said. “Not only in business, but in human interactions.”

That group is The Arbinger Institute, which produced the 2016 book, “The Outward Mindset.”

The book “focuses on how to achieve mindset-change both individually and organizationally,” according to the institutes’s website. Arbinger trainers will lead people through a one-day session on developing that mindset.

Shinn said the goal is to change how people relate to each other in business transactions from an “inward mindset” (How does this affect me?) to an “outward mindset,” (How do my actions and decisions affect others?).

He said the training may give people a better avenue to deal with the people they just can’t seem to see eye-to-eye with.

“People do business with people they know, like and trust,” Shinn said. “We need to build that better in our community, because it then improves our regional business partnerships.”

Shinn said other chambers of commerce in the region and the Dallas School District are working with The Arbinger Institute. Leaders in those organizations encouraged him to bring the training to the business community in Dallas.

“We want to be that catalyst for pushing the needle and building a stronger community for business development and business support,” he said.

Shinn said he’s invited members of chambers outside of Dallas to attend in an effort to build regional relationships among business leaders.

“I’ve been pitching the summit to members of others chambers in the region that we want to partner with,” Shinn said. “Even if it’s just partnering for ideas.”

Following lunch catered by DRV, the afternoon session will feature a procurement specialist offering tips about ways of running a business more efficiently.

“Everyone that comes will also learn about some business tools that are available to them, and most of them are free,” Shinn said. “It will be about how to get a hold of the right tools for where your business is (compared) to where you want your business to be.”