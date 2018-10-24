Community notebook

Naomi to serve lunch on Friday

Naomi Chapter No. 22 Order of the Eastern Star invites the community for lunch on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The lunch includes your choice of chicken noodle or vegetable beef soup, salad and a piece of pie for $7.

Lunch will be served at the Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive. Tickets will be available at the door.

Proceeds help support projects for the Dallas chapter.

For more information: 503-623-8442.

Last Sunday at River Gallery

Join others at the River Gallery on Sunday to celebrate October’s focus artist, Carol Chapel, and window artist, Dale Bunse.

The Last Sunday Reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery.

For more information: rivergalleryart.com.

Dallas seniors jam on Thursday

The Dallas Senior Center will host a music jam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the center.

Wear your best Halloween hat, as the jam is Halloween-themed.

For more information: 503-623-4169.

Weird Science at Independence Library

Independence Public Library will host Weird Science at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday as part of its Tech Tuesdays. Just in time for Halloween, join youth services librarian, Miss Jo, for an hour of fun, creepy, and just plain weird science demonstrations and experiments.

Teen Cooking Club will meet on Saturday for a Halloween party, where teenagers in grades six and older are invited to make and eat some hauntingly good food.

On Halloween, start your Downtown trick-or-treat adventure at the library at 4 p.m. to decorate a treat bag before heading to local businesses to collect candy. The trick-or-treat activity is sponsored by the Independence Downtown Association and the Friends of the Independence Public Library.

Get prepared on Thursday

The American Red Cross will host a “Prepare Out Loud” workshop at Western Oregon University, 345 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The presentation will empower participants to be ready for disasters of all kinds, including a Cascadia earthquake, by taking practical steps to start preparing, being vocal about your preparedness, and encouraging others to start preparing.

At the workshop, you will learn more about the science and history of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, human behavior during disasters, what to expect during and after a Cascadia earthquake, how to prepare to quickly locate your loved ones following a disaster, and how much food, water and supplies you will need to take care of yourself and others.

Register for this free class at redcross.org/POLMonmouth.

Museum to host veteran tribute

The Polk County Historical Society will host a tribute to veterans featuring The Third Brigade Band at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the museum in Rickreall.

The group is based on the generic brass band of the American Civil War. These bands were typically made up of 10 to 15 musicians that accompanied the military forces in both camp and field. Their purpose was to provide entertainment and motivation for the soldiers.

The Third Brigade Band was formed over 25 years ago and has performed at a variety of events. The music is of the overall period 1850 to 1865, and many of the musical instruments are also period vintage.

Along with songs of the era, their bandmaster, DH Shearer, supplies some narrative about the music and composers during this troubled and tragic time.

The program is free to all, although donations will be accepted.

For more information: 503-623-6251, or polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Harvest party at First Baptist

First Baptist Church will host a Harvest Party on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

A free hot dog and chili dinner will be offered, along with activities and treats for the whole family.

The church is located at 245 SW Church St, Dallas.

For more information: 503-580-7711