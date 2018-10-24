Dallas High play ‘kills’ with wacky fun

DALLAS — Auditions for Dallas High School Theatre’s production of “She Kills Monsters” had an unusual test: Know how to die.

Monster mayhem What: Dallas High School Theatre’s production of “She Kills Monsters” written by Qui Nguyen. When: Thursday-Saturday and Nov. 1-3 at 7 p.m. Where: Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas. Admission: $7 online at https://goo.gl/kH...">https://goo.gl/kH.... Tickets are available at the door for $8.

Chances are actors in the play, written by Qui Nguyen, will “die” onstage at least once in the show that switches back and forth between the real world and a fantasy game world a la Dungeons & Dragons.

“It really is this wonderful blend of ’90s pop music, real feeling and wacky fun,” said director Blair Cromwell. “And where else do you wrestle a bat on stage?”

As Demon Queen Lilith states in the play, it’s all done with “violence, love, lots and lots of violence.”

Oh, and the Backstreet Boys, and scary monsters and — a dance off.

In the middle of all this death, mayhem and dance fights is a story about two sisters learning about their strengths — and each other — for the first time.

The story begins with Agnes Evans, a high school cheerleader and popular girl, who finds her younger sister’s game module. Her sister, Tilly Evans, was what Agnes would consider a “nerd” and a major gamer. Tilly died about a year before Agnes finds the module.

Agnes takes the module/game journal to a game shop to find out what it is, and how to play. Once she does, she finds that she’s doing more than playing the game, she’s a part of the game.

So is Tilly, and as Agnes finds, her little sis is quite good.

“Agnes wasn’t that good of a sister when Tilly was still alive, and there’s definitely a lot of sibling bickering in the story and in the play,” said Maddie Blanchard, who plays Agnes. “But Agnes, what she really wants underneath her sarcastic shell is to get to know her sister in a way that she couldn’t when she was still alive.”

Tilly isn’t exactly thrilled to meet her sister at first. In the game world, she’s a broadsword-wielding warrior, not a nerd.

“At first it’s like, here we go, I’m just going to get pushed away by my sister again,” said Rachael Ruman, who plays Tilly. “She’s not going to care about me.”

In the game, they find that their roles are reversed.

“I was the big sister, and I always knew what I was doing. Now I’m completely out of my element,” Blanchard said.

“I get to teach you because I actually know what I’m doing,” Ruman added.

It isn’t just the characters learning something new. As the title of play implies, there’s plenty of fighting and dying in this show. Each fight is carefully choreographed and set to ’90s music.

“It’s actually really hard to memorize the scenes,” Ruman said. “I thought it would be easier to memorize than lines, but it’s not.”

To get the moves down, the cast worked with fight choreographer The Fake Fight Company, and has been training since August.

“It’s just very different from most of the plays we’ve done,” said Wyatt Button, one of the puppeteers who brings some of the monsters and dragons to life on stage.

The puppeteers get to show off their moves, too, in a dance-off scene that Cromwell describes as “ridiculous,” but fun.

“It’s a colorful show,” Button said. “It’s very modern.”

Cromwell said “She Kills Monsters,” with all its silly fun, addresses serious and timely themes facing young people.

“It touches on the topics of meaningful relationships, senseless bullying, challenging LGBTQ issues, and never-ending sibling conflict, as well as the elements of absent parental and adult role models,” Cromwell said.

She said that when considering putting on the show, she asked for her advanced theatre class students’ opinion.

“One student said the most incredibly wise thing. As she pointed at the red OSF (Oregon Shakespeare Festival) ‘Everyone is Welcome’ poster on our door, she said, ‘Is that true? Or is that only true if people who are ‘different’ keep their mouths shut about who they really are?’ Hit that nail right on the head,” Cromwell said.

Cromwell said she decided it’s time to put on a performance that addresses those issues with humor and a good story — and have a pair of female characters lead the way.

“The fights within the story support the fight Agnes embraces to discover the sister she never knew,” Cromwell said. “There is much opportunity to just create wacky mayhem, and I believe we have struck a balance between that and very honest storytelling that gives actors in this play an opportunity to present real and vulnerable people in complex situations.”