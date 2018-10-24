Dallas high schooler helps overseas soccer team clinch victory

DALLAS — In July, the Gothia Cup Championship, the world’s largest youth soccer tournament held annually in Sweden, was seized by an 18-member team from America.

One of the members on that team was Dallas High School Sophomore Caleb Kiner.

Kiner has been playing soccer since he was 6, and his experience in July was the first time he had ever played overseas.

“We won the whole thing; played 11 games in a week,” he said, grinning.

He traveled with Ryerson Soccer West, a traveling team that chooses 18 players from the Western U.S. to travel to Sweden and compete in the Gothia Cup.

“They’ve been taking teams since 1999 over to Sweden for this tournament,” a Ryerson Soccer West coach Matt Broadhead said. “It’s a cultural experience and then an international soccer playing experience. There are roughly 80 countries around the world that go to it; it’s a chance to bring the world together through soccer.”

Kiner was handpicked to play on Ryerson SW by Broadhead himself. The team was comprised of players from Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

Being chosen to play involved competing with 100 other 16-year-olds.

“So at first, I got invited to a camp, and there were a hundred kids there, and we stayed in Idaho for a week,” Kiner said.

Out of those 100 kids, Broadhead picked 18 to continue on to a tournament in Florida.

“I got chosen and then went to Florida, and the goal there was to just get a starting spot on the team, play good, impress my coach,” Kiner said. “So I played good in the first game, and then I ended up playing every single minute, never got taken out of the team.”

In Sweden, Kiner’s ability to play showed itself again.

“In Sweden, the same thing —played really good, (and) coach never took me out (of the game) and the rest the time, just played hard.”

Ryerson SW traveled to Sweden July 11 through July 22. While there, they competed against Sweden, Japan, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and England, playing 11 games in total, across two different Swedish cities, Orby and Gothenburg.

The competition was a lot higher at the Gothia Cup, Kiner said, because they were playing top-ranked teams. “The experience — overseas — you don’t get that opportunity, really, to go overseas to play, so I thought it would be a good experience,” he said.

In the championship game, Ryerson SW played against a fully-sponsored team from England.

“We played against players who are considered some of the best in their age group,” Broadhead said. He said that their team was the only American team to win the championship in all of the age-group brackets, which go from 11 years old to 18 years old.

Broadhead also said that only 20 American teams have won the cup since the 1970s, which is when the tournament was created.

Kiner played a big part of the team’s victory.

“Well first, he’s a leader, and he does it by example, and then by the way he plays,” Broadhead said. “And he’s kind of a chameleon; he gets along with everybody. He tries to get everybody involved; he tries to be friends to all, regardless of background.”

Another reason Broadhead chose Kiner was because of his skill as a soccer player.

“(Kiner is) a very good soccer player with a bright future,” Broadhead said. “I thought he was the perfect fit for the type of trip we were going on.”

The final game of the Gothia Cup was played in a professional soccer stadium, watched by 7,000 to 8,000 fans, Broadhead said.

When Ryerson SW clinched the Gothia Cup, they received a trophy and medals for everyone on the team. A championship bus drove the kids all around the city where the local people waved and cheered and congratulated the team, while the kids sang songs and celebrated.

“Sweden is super cool, like, just so different,” Kiner said, “because here we have cars, but there our main transportation was just the bus, and everyone was on the bus; and the whole town knew about (the Gothia Cup), and so they were like, Americans!”