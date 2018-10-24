Dallas man arrested after pursuit

Kyle Douglas Prock, 31, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday evening after a pursuit.

Dallas Police officers responded to a call about suspicious activity in the 100-200 block of West Ellendale Avenue on Oct. 23 at 6:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man had reportedly stolen a vehicle from the location.

Officer Jordan Houser spotted the vehicle on E. Ellendale and caught up to it at Fir Villa, said DPD Lt. Jerry Mott.

Mott said Houser used his emergency lights and siren, and the suspect fled.

The pursuit continued south on Fir Villa, east on Miller, south on Godsey, east on Clow Corner, Mott said.

Polk County Deputies assisted with the pursuit and arrest.

According to police logs, deputies set up spikes on Clow Corner Road near Adams street, which deflated two of the allegedly stolen vehicle's tires.

Dallas officers conducted a high-risk stop and arrested Prock.

Prock was arrested on two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DUII, reckless driving, attempt to elude officer, third-degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He is lodged at the Polk County Jail.