Dallas slayed by West Albany

DALLAS – The Dragons fell 5-1 in an aggressive game against North Salem (1-9-2 overall, 1-4-2 Mid-Willamette Valley) on Oct. 16, resulting in a concussion on the Dragons side.

However, the girls did manage to nab a goal. their third of the season, in the first half but couldn’t match the Viking’s aggressiveness and came away defeated.

On Thursday, The Dragons were slayed, held scoreless due to a West Albany onslaught at home. The 10-0 loss was due to a weak defense that kept the Dragons (0-9 overall, 0-5 Mid-Willamette Conference) chasing the ball for a shot at possession for most of the game, unable to break through the Bulldogs’ tough offensive barrier.

The nine-player team was held to their half of the field as the Bulldogs (10-1-2 overall, 6-0-1 MWC) relentlessly scored three goals in the first five minutes of the first half.



At halftime, the score was 6-0.

“Overall last week I thought the team played fairly well,” head coach Kendra Steele said. “Ultimately, my expectations for the players were to implement what was learned in practice and have fun.”

Despite facing the second-ranked team in the conference, the Dragons fought hard and persisted, revealing improvement during the moments when they surged through the Bulldog’s offense, stealing the ball and making a run for it up the field.

“I feel like we gave it everything we had, with the nine players we do have,” Senior Olivia Palmer said, “and I think that we all worked well together, and we gave it everything we could.”

The scoreboard might not show it, but the Dragons have made strides in their play from the start of the season to now.

“I think we’ve definitely worked on our position, and that’s gotten a lot better,” senior Callista Kiner said. “And breaking down as defenders, so they don’t blow past us as quickly, like they can still get past us but we’re getting better.”

Both Kiner and Palmer have been playing soccer since childhood, and as experienced players on a struggling team, the girls agreed that while it can be frustrating, it also reminds them to stay humble.

“It just reminds me to give my best so I set that example for the younger ones,” Kiner said.

With one more game to prepare for, a conference rivalry against Central, the team is looking to stay consistent and strong throughout the contest, Palmer said, no matter the outcome.

“Score another goal; it’s our last game, gotta go hard – senior season,” Kiner said.

After the game, the Dragon seniors were recognized: Lily Stephens, Jasmine Contreras, Leanne Sleeper, Kiner, Palmer, Madelyn Kennedy, and Karia Hevener.

Their game against Central (3-9-1 overall, 1-5-1 MWC) is slated for Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Panther Stadium.