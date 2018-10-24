Dragons face loss against Bulldogs

DALLAS — A physical match against North Salem that kept both teams pressuring each other for the ball resulted in a 4-2 loss for the Dragons Tuesday evening at home.

“They gave a good effort,” head coach Victor Calderon said. “They were very close on certain calls; it was a close game, just one mistake here and there and it happens.”

The Dragons (5-6 overall, 2-5 Mid-Willamette Conference) started the game off by keeping up with the Vikings’ (5-6-1 overall, 3-3-1 MWC) aggressive offensive style, but they weren’t quite quick enough, resulting in a first goal for the Vikings five minutes into the first halfs on a bad pass from the Dragons.

The Dragons responded 10 minutes later when Caleb Kiner posted a goal on a breakaway to put them on board.

Going into halftime, the score was 1-1.

Following a goal by North Salem seven minutes into the second half, the Dragons took possession and advanced the ball up the field for Kiner to post his second goal of the night, resulting in a 2-2 draw with the Vikings.

With 19:56 left in the game, the Vikings scored again to increase their lead against the Dragons, with Kiner following with a shot on goal but missed as the ball went right.

“Well, it started off really good, we were keeping up with them,” Senior Payton Curtis said, “and then the game got into where the ref was pulling yellow cards left and right, which, that was really disappointing. (The Vikings) played aggressive and we tried to play aggressive back. Overall I think we played good.”

Taking the lead 3-2, the Vikings gained enough momentum to nab one more goal with eight minutes to go, reuslting in a 4-2 lead.

“We expected it to be a close game, and we played our game, and we gave them a good match,” Calderon said, “but unfortnatley calls didn’t go our way and it is what it is.”

The Dragons may not be winning as many games as they would like, but with their seven-total wins this year, it is an improvement from last year’s season, where they only won three games overall.

“The team has stepped up and has been more aggressive the previous years,” Calderon said. “They’re understanding how to play as a team together; that’s the difference between previous years — they were not on the same page, and not having the same mentality as a team. It was individuals trying to do their own thing.”

Tuesday, the team hosted Central after press time.

Prior to the game, Curtis said the team was up for some tough competiiton from the Panthers.

“The Central game will definitely be a tough game but it should be fun,” he said.