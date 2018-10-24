Falls City council, mayor candidates

FALLS CITY — Three council seats and the office of mayor are up for election in Falls City.

Incumbents Mayor Jeremy Gordon and councilors Jenn Drill, Lori Jean Sickles and Tony Meier have all filed to be re-elected to their seats.

Lori Jean Sickles did not return the questionnaire.

Mayoral Candidates

NAME: Jeremy Gordon

AGE: 43.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee/Program Manager in Academic Affairs.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Mayor of Falls City (appointed Nov. 2017 - present); Chair, Falls City Budget Committee.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 612-865-6823.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: Three years, three months

Why are you running for office?

My love for Falls City and optimism for its future compels me to ask voters that I continue to work as mayor for the next two years. I enjoy bringing people and organizations together to help solve problems and empower this already strong and caring community.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them if elected?

The issues facing Falls City include building a new wastewater system, increasing affordable housing options, and encouraging modest economic and business development. First, it is critical that Falls City work toward building a safe and environmentally friendly wastewater system. I will continue to work with our city administrator and regional partners to ensure that the first and second phases of our new wastewater system are successful. Second, it is critical that residents have options for safe and dignified housing. I will continue to work for new housing development and low-interest loan options for residents. Third, it is our job as mayor and council to encourage business development while maintaining our small-town charm. Falls City sells itself with its beautiful parks and mountain views. I intend to help plan events that attract visitors and work to make our city code friendly to small businesses.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

As a leader, I excel by supporting the success of those around me and strengthening relationships with local and regional partners across sectors. No one person or organization can accomplish alone what can be accomplished in partnership.

—————————

COUNCIL Candidates

NAME: Jenn Drill

AGE: 41

EMPLOYMENT: Aerotek

EDUCATION: Dallas High School, Portland Community College

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Falls City Council, 2015-present

CAMPAIGN PHONE: 503-991-2167.

Why are you running for office?

To maintain a continuity in our city government as we help and advocate for our city’s growth, development and success.

What experience or talent do you believe you bring to the office?

Vision, drive and follow through.

What are critical issues facing the city? How would you address them?

Our sewer infrastructure and economic development.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

It has been an honor these last four years to represent the citizens of Falls City with council and staff in maintaining and continuing the growth, development and success within our community and surrounding area.

—————————

NAME: Tony Meier

AGE: 73

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired.

EDUCATION: Chemeketa Community College GED.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Falls City Council, 2014-2018.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 16 years.

CAMPAIGN PHONE: 503-871-9858.

Why are you running for office?

To continue working on the things that the council has started.

What are the critical issues facing the city? How would you address them?

Sewer, water and code enforcement.

What experience or talent to you believe you bring to the office?

Four years as a city councilor.