Gomberg, Donohue vie for District 10 seat

I-O staff report

POLK COUNTY — Republican Thomas Donohue, of Pacific City, challenges incumbent David Gomberg (D-Otis) for the House’s District 10, which covers the western part of Polk County, including Falls City. Below are their responses to our election questionnaire.

NAME: Thomas M. Donohue

AGE: 68



PARTY: Republican

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired from the Oregon State Lottery (25 years) December 2017.

EDUCATION: U.S. Army Signal School Fort Gordon, Geogia – electronics, several college courses from several institutions: DeVry Institute of Electronics – Chemeketa Community College, Portland State University, Mt. Hood Community College. Central Catholic High School & graduated from David Douglas High school 1968 Portland.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Oregon Lottery - Technical Analyst, Past Chairman Pacific City Community Planning Advisory Committee, ODFW Cascade Head Marine Reserve Community Team, Precinct Committee Person Tillamook County & Oregon National Guard. Also, Chairman of the Tillamook County Republican Central Committee since 2010.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-965-9970.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: donohueforrepresentative.com & also Facebook “Donohue For Oregon’s House District 10”

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: Since 1980

Why are you running for office?

I’m a fiscal conservative. I can analyze Oregon’s basic financial problems and offer practical solutions. Those solutions are: reduce the size of Oregon’s government, reduce business regulation and reduce taxes to stimulate our economy while protecting our Second Amendment rights and the right to life for our most vulnerable citizens.

What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?

I will be an advocate for fiscal reality. I will defend our individual Constitutional rights; especially the Second Amendment, create legislation to eliminate or condense state agencies and legislation to upgrade our coastal infrastructure utilizing lottery bonds.

One of our weaknesses and biggest threats is the need for better preparedness for a natural disaster. Educating our local citizens and visitors on how to react when danger happens as well as stock-piling emergency rations and equipment away from the danger zones is imperative. Those things need funding from state sources and local participation.

The coast’s meager infrastructures desperately needs help from the state. Local bond measures to add police or fire personnel, upgrading roads, water, sewer, power and communications are a major burden to rural communities where average incomes are almost half the national average and everything is so darn expensive. State help is possible with financing from lottery bonds.



What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

I’ve been a technical analyst for the Oregon Lottery for over 25 years. An analyst basically researches a problem by analyzing as much data as possible and then makes a decision on how to fix that problem. A State Representative does much the same thing but also creates action items (legislative bills) to fix a problem.



My life experiences as a veteran (U.S. Army National Guard – most of eight years), sailor (commercial and recreational fisherman), small businessman, community leader and political leader give me a unique perspective to solve District 10’s and Oregon’s problems as a state representative.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

I’m a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and the entire “Bill of Rights.” I am a Constitutional Conservative.



I’ve been endorsed by the National Rifle Association’s Institute of Legislative Action, the Oregon Firearms Federation, Oregon Gun Owners and Oregon Right to Life. My opponent isn’t.

—————————

NAME: David Gomberg

AGE: 65

PARTY: Democrat

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Small Business Owner: Gomberg Kite Productions – 35 years.

EDUCATION: BS (Political Science/Honors) OSU, 1976; MA (Political Science/History/Economics) OSU, 1977; and MBA (Marketing/Finance) Willamette University, 1981.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: State Representative, 2013 – present; Governor’s Senior Services Commission, 2013 – present; Governor’s Small Business Cabinet, 2015; and Ocean Science Trust, 2015 – present.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 541-921-1281.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.ElectGomberg.com

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 30 years

Why are you running for office?

Every day I see people working to build businesses and jobs, young people starting families, retirees bringing a lifetime of experience to our communities. I see all of you helping to make Oregon better, stronger, and more livable.

As a legislator, I’ve worked to empower that “can do” spirit.

What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?

We need to support our schools and expand the school year. We need to incentivize the construction of more affordable housing. We need to address the affordability and accessibility of health care. We need to ensure seniors enjoy a secure and sustainable retirement. We need to stand up for our veterans. We need to create not just more jobs but better jobs. And we need to preserve our remarkable environment.

We also need to upgrade infrastructure and transportation, particularly in rural Oregon. We need to provide a hospitable economic environment for small business. And we need to prepare to withstand and recover from a major seismic event.

Progress on these many issues requires hard work, an appreciation of how decisions and their cost affect taxpayers, and a willingness to work across party lines to seek solutions.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

I don’t think five legislators in the Capitol actually own a cash register. This perspective makes a difference in Salem.

I believe we face special challenges and that we need an active, vocal, and effective advocate for our part of Oregon.

I’ve worked hard to frequently visit every corner of our large and diverse district. I’ve made a point to listen. I believe that good things happen when we work together. I’ll continue to use my experience, enthusiasm, and values to help create a better life and brighter economic future for the people of the Central Coast and Coastal Range.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

Thank you so much for the honor and responsibility of allowing me to represent you. That is a responsibility I take very seriously.

I ask for your support and look forward to continuing to work with our many communities in Lincoln, Tillamook, Yamhill, and Polk counties.