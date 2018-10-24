Mayor asks for data before sidewalk talks

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council in its work session on Oct. 16 discussed, again, sidewalk repairs.

City Manager Scott McClure said in Oregon it is common for sidewalk repairs and replacement to be the responsibility of the property owner.

“We had a discussion last year about being a little more active on the sidewalks,” McClure said. “We didn’t get there, but then we had some complaint-based ones come in this year.”

This year, the city notified 21 property owners that they needed to repair or replace portions of their sidewalks. So far, 15 of those projects have been completed, McClure said.

In response to a resident’s concern about the cost for the repairs, councilors asked city staff to look at ways to alleviate the burden.

“The public works department right now is going out and doing an inventory. So hopefully by the early part of next year we’ll have an idea of what the scale is,” McClure said.

He said councilors wanted to know what the city could do in the interim to help people who are doing projects now.

“That was another one where you have to figure out how you’re going to slice things,” he said.

He said cities paying roughly half of the cost is common.

One of the things city staff considered when trying to find a solution is the varying extent of repairs.

“That’s a big thing,” McClure said. “You’ve got simple jobs, this one’s got tree roots, this one’s got leveling issues, some of them might run into a broken pipe. You also want to make sure that somebody’s not getting gouged.”

He said some contractors may up the cost of repairs if they know the city is paying half.

In a memo to the council, McClure said “a simple cost-share arrangement would be to offer a $7.50-per-square foot reimbursement for sidewalk repairs.”

He said they should make sure to put a cap on it “to make sure somebody’s not getting gouged or somebody’s not doing optional work.”

The money to pay for that would come from the street fund.

“Obviously we’re in not good shape in that fund,” McClure said. “We have not been taking care of our roads, so just remember that you’ve got a value judgment to make here. That if you put money into this, it means we’re not putting it into street maintenance and we’ve got a pretty good backlog there.”

What he put before council was a rough idea, he said, and staff would flesh out the details if councilors want to pursue it.

Councilor Royal Johnson said he liked the idea of the city reimbursing $7.50 a square foot.

“Could we put a sunset on it if you passed it so we could get all together in say six months, seven months down the road and have a better idea of what we’re doing and be able to help these few people out to get their sidewalks done,” Johnson asked.

When it stops, council can re-evaluate it, he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, going back and paying people that have already done it, (is) hard to do,” Johnson said. “That’s almost impossible. I mean you can’t get the right bills, I don’t care what you do.”

McClure said putting a sunset on a program could be done.

Councilor Roxanne Beltz said “it seems like a wholesale unfairness to say, because you guys waited we’re going to help you pay for half. Because you guys already paid, eh sorry.”

She said it seemed equitable to her to at least make any change of policy retroactive for the 21 properties notified in 2018.

She said she didn’t see the argument about a contractor potentially charging more.

“It’s absolutely there Roxanne,” McClure said. “I’ve seen other communities.”

Beltz said she would just not work with that contractor.

McClure said people are creative.

“The most creative one I saw was we would pay the materials if somebody did their own work, and then because that wasn’t quite as lucrative, Uncle Murray became a contractor,” McClure said. “Then we had this nice tab put in for his work and everything.”

Beltz said she understood, but wanted to come to a resolution because community members keep asking, “what we’re doing, so I really want to come to an equitable, fair, humane solution to this.”

Under the current policy, if a homeowner does not repair the sidewalk, the city will do it and put a lien on the house for the cost.

McClure said, so far, the city has not had to go through that process.

“We’ve been doing sidewalks forever, but more actively the last several years and we’ve just had a great cooperation from our citizens,” McClure said.

Councilor Byron Shinkle said he wanted to wait until they figure out what the actual costs would be.

Councilor Laurel Sharmer said the city of Eugene gives homeowners the option of having the city do the repair.

“I’m not familiar with that mechanism,” McClure said.

For Monmouth to do that would cut into their staff time.

She said she would like to hear from the people of Monmouth.

“Maybe I’ll be surprised and they’ll all say, ‘I think it’s a great idea for homeowners to have to pay $4,000 to repair a public sidewalk,’ but they might not,” Sharmer said. “They might also have ideas about how to do it in an equitable manner.”

Shinkle asked how many people typically comply when notices for sidewalk repair are sent out.

“Right now we’re just looking at one person who is having an issue,” McClure said.

One of Shinkle’s concerns about an interim measure is that he would “hate to turn on that spigot and then turn it off,” he said. “I’m nervous about turning that on until we have a final solution.”

Mayor Steve Milligan said he didn’t know if the council could have any more discussion without seeing the data from the sidewalk inventory that is currently being conducted.

He said he thinks it is frustrating to citizens to continue to talk about something they cannot come to a conclusion on.

“I’d like to wait until we see the data until we have another discussion about this,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of talking and spinning of wheels.”

Beltz said she thinks they have been having a healthy dialogue.