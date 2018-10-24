Milestone Birthday

My father, Edward Richard Wianecki, was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, to parents who emigrated from Poland through Ellis Island. He was born on Oct. 29, 1918, during the great influenza.

The family moved to Buffalo New York in 1920, where he and his sister and four brothers lived until the end of World War II. Four brothers went to war and in my grandmother’s home on Herman Street. Four stars were placed in the window. Flying out of the boot of Italy, Edward flew 50 missions in a B-24 bomber acquiring various targets over Europe. The targets over the oil fields were particularly hazardous, especially in Almasfuzito, Hungary. After the war he moved to Los Angeles. His family soon followed, as the weather proved to be more temperate than Buffalo. He was married and started his family. Two daughters, one son, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is currently living at WindSong at Eola Hills in Salem, where he has a great attitude and credits oatmeal to a long life.