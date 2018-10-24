The Pirates pillage the Irish

PERRYDALE — Nabbing a touchdown a minute into the first half, the Pirates felt that was all they needed to set the tone for their game and went on to slaughter Waldport with a 68-30 victory.

“It was a good effort on both sides of the ball,” head coach Steve Mabry said. “We are a work-in-progress each week.

The Pirates (3-5 overall, 3-3 Special District 1) kept the ball moving and held the Irish (1-7 overall, 1-5 SD1) scoreless until they cut through the Pirates defensive line and nabbed a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Pirates responded by posting two touchdowns of their own, and at halftime the score was 36-8.

“I think we played hard,” senior Dustin Silver said. “We played hard and fought all the way into the end. I expected them to play hard also; it was a game that we both wanted so it was just kind of a matter of who wanted it more and who came out on top at the end.”

Overall, Josh Crawford ran for 187 yards with four touchdowns. David Domes was eight of thirteen passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Silver ran for 87 yards and nabbed two touchdowns. On defense, Evan Lambert led with 12 tackles and one sack while scoring two touchdowns on zero.

“We started out well,” Mabry said. “We did a good job doing what we’ve been working on all week, which was basically getting our young team better.”

The Pirates have suffered five losses this season, and coming off their 70-26 win on Oct. 12 against Mohawk, Mabry says the team is finally finding their footing.

“It’s been difficult,” he said. “We’ve had some injuries, and so now we’re back to full strength and we’re getting better, where we need to be, but still making the little mistakes. ...We’re kind of in flux a little bit because we’re just getting an identity now and have one game left, but overall I’m happy. The younger kids are getting better; we just need to do the little things. I’m happy with our leaders — Josh (Crawford), David (Domes), Evan (Lambert) have all done a great job getting these guys ready to play. We would love to be in the playoffs, but we’re building toward that next year.”

At halftime, the two seniors, Silver and Max Kitzmiller, were honored. For them, this was their last regular season football game on Perrydale’s field.

“It’s different, watching all the other seniors go, like come and go and growing up with them, and now it’s my time,” Silver said, “and it’s weird to think about, thinking I might not ever play on this field again, but it’s also a good feeling to end on a win.”

The Pirates gear up for their last game on Oct. 26 at Yoncalla. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.