Salem man dies in single-vehicle accident

POLK COUNTY — At approximately 8:29 p.m. on Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of single-vehicle crash on Maxfield Creek Road near Storey Road, approximately 13 miles south of Dallas near the county line, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release.

An investigation revealed that a 2004 Nissan Titan, operated by Candelario Navarro Jr., 37, of Salem, was traveling northbound on Maxfield Creek Road. As Navarro was negotiating a curve in the roadway he lost control and left the road causing the vehicle to roll. Navarro was ejected and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Navarro was reserve officer for the Independence Police Department.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Dallas Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Fire District No. 1.