Sports roundups

Roundups

Central

Football: The Panthers (4-4 overall, 4-4 Mid-Willamette Valley) suffered a 56-29 loss against the Corvallis Spartans (3-5 overall, 3-5 MWC) Friday night.

Battling it out from the beginning, the Panthers nabbed touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters but couldn’t keep up with the Spartans as they overtook the Panthers in the third quarter with three touchdowns and a field goal.

Hunter Chase led in rushing yards, going 107 for 37, and nabbing all four touchdowns for the night.

Jesse Cable went 122 for 75 in receiving yards.

Quarterback Kaleb Kantola threw for 183 yards.

Volleyball:

Playing their last game on the road at Corvallis (20-2 overall, 15-0 Mid-Willamete Valley), the Panthers (8-15 overall, 3-13 MWC) suffered a 3-0 loss for their last game of the season. No other stats were available.

Boys Soccer:

It was a 3-2 victory on the road at Silverton (9-2-1 overall, 4-2-1 Mid-Willamette Valley) for the Panthers (8-2-2 overall, 5-1-1 MWC), clinching their third goal in time to put them on top.

No other stats were available. The boys traveled to Dallas on Tuesday after press time for their last regular game of the season.

Girls Soccer:

The Panthers (3-9-1 overall, 1-5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) fought with their claws out against the Silverton Foxes (5-5-1 overall, 4-2 MWC) but fell 3-0.

The team managed to make it past the Foxes defense enough to nab eight shots on goal, and Cecilia Esperiqueta clinched nine saves.

Central hosted Dallas on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country:

On Wednesday, running against Dallas, Corvallis and South Albany at Dallas City Park, the Panthers boys team nabbed a third place victory, with Jaydon Aydelotte clinching a second-place finish, clocking in at 16:42.0, just behind Dallas’ Trevor Cross. Maynard DeWitt crossed the line in fifth place at 16:59.0.

On the girls squad, freshman Sophie Bliss led the way for the Panthers with a 20:18.8 finish, with another freshman, Faith Sanchez, nabbing a sxith place finish at 21:17.6. Diana Nye toured the 5,00 meters course in eight place, with a time of 22:23.0 to round out the top 10 Panther finishers. They took second place overall.Central runs at the Mid-Willamette Conference Championship at Waterloo at 2 p.m.

Dallas

Football:

The Dragons (2-6 overall, 2-6 Mid-Willamette Valley) got on board with only one touchdown before getting crushed by a 21-7 win against West Albany (8-0 overall, 8-0 MWC). STATS

The team travels to Central on Oct. 26, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Volleyball:

The Dragons (15-7 overall, 11-4 Mid-Willamette Valley) only fell in one set against South Albany (5-15 overall, 4-11 MWC), pulling it together for the next two to comne out on top with a 3-1 triumph.

Overall, Hailey Van Well led the game with 21 kills and nabbed ten digs. Emma Classen contributed 32 asissts and 12 digs. Maggie Blair nabbed 11 kills and added 18 digs, with Maya Davison clinching 14 digs. Taylor Williamson had eight kills and three blocks, and Ruby Earhart came away with four blocks.



The team traveled to North Salem Tuesday after press time for their last regular game of the season.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country:

It was a victory for Trevor Cross on Oct. 17, who nabbed a first-place finish at Dallas City Park against Central, South Albany and Corvallis. Cross swept past the finish line at 16:05.0. Toby Ruston pulled up in third place with a time of 16:42.1, followed by Gavin Grass in fourth place, crossing the line at 16:44.3.

On the girls team, Melody Hight and Bekah Rocak led in the top-10 group, with Hight coming in at 22:59.0 for a ninth-place finish, and Rocak following in tenth, finishing the course at 23:10.

Dallas runs in the Mid-Willamette Conference Championship at Waterloo on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

Perrydale

Volleyball:

The Pirates (24-6 overall,11-3 Casco League) couldn’t find their footing on Saturday in the league playoff tournament against St. Paul (26-0 overall, 14-0 Casco) at Central High School and fell 3-0. No other stats were available.

The team plays Mohawk on Wednesday at home at 6 p.m.

Falls City

Football:

The Mountaineers (5-3 overall, 5-1 Special District 1) dominated Mohawk (2-6 overall, 2-4 SD1) 56-8 on Friday night.

The game was catapulted off by a touchdown three minutes into the first quarter by Jacob Labrado and from there, the Mountaineers overtook the Mustangs, only allowing one Mustang touchdown on offense to slip through their defensive line.

In rushing yards, Dylan Hendrickson went 11 for 86, with one touchdown. Labrado went 12 for 80, and nabbed one touchdown.

In passing, Hendrickson was four for four with 155 yards, and four touchdowns.

Burgess went four for four with 115 receiving yards, also clinching four touchdowns.

The team hosts North Douglas for the league playoff game on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

WOU

Volleyball:

It took five sets and going extras in four of the five for the Wolves to secure a 3-2 win on the road Thursday against Northwest Nazarene University.



This victory marks Western Oregon University’s third win of the season, and in all three games, individual set wins went beyond the normal total of 25 points. It also breaks the team’s eight-game losing streak.

On the road again Saturday, the Wolves were defeated in a Central Washington University 3-0 sweep.

The Wolves host University of Alaska Anchorage on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Soccer:

The Wolves suffered a 2-0 loss on the road Saturday against Western Washington University.

They resume play at home on Thursday at 3 p.m. against Central Washington University.

