Vala-Haynes receives mentor award

MONMOUTH – Spend five minutes with Dr. Emily Vala-Haynes, an assistant professor of community health education at Western Oregon University, as well as a volunteer assistant cross-country and track and field coach, and it’s obvious why she was chosen to receive the 2017-18 Faculty Mentor Award, presented by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

As head coach Mike Johnson puts it: “She’s a rock star that doesn’t necessarily like to be on stage.”

The Faculty Mentor Award is entirely student-driven and the first of its kind. It honors a faculty member who has demonstrated dedication, support, and guidance to student-athletes and the institution’s athletic program.

To be selected for a nomination, a student must submit a two-paragraph essay on why the faculty member they are writing about should receive the award.

Megan Rose, a senior and cross-country and track and field athlete, was the student who wrote an essay on Vala-Haynes.

That essay was what Vala-Haynes enjoyed the most out of winning her award.

“The most incredible moment for me was opening the email and reading that email. That letter to me was the really, really special part,” Vala-Haynes said.

In the nomination essay, Rose said: “(Vala-Haynes) was up at 7:30 a.m. to help cheer us on at practice, she was there during the mid-hours of the day offering us tea after a cold cross-country practice or whenever we need to just sit down and talk. …And she was there when some of us didn’t become All-American and helping us realize there is so much more to life. She was there running with us at practice, and rushing over after teaching her class to call our splits on the track, rain or shine.”

Vala-Haynes is quick to shrug it all off.

“I like to be the person who’s just there, but not flashy about it,” she said. “So it’s been neat to be recognized. I don’t obviously do it for recognition.”

She might not, but it’s clear the teams she coaches believe she deserves that recognition, as Rose goes on to say, “Emily deserves this award because she is the most selfless, compassionate, inspiring and smartest role model on the campus of Western Oregon.”

When she first began teaching at WOU in 2014, Vala-Haynes’ office was in the New P.E. Building, which was also where most of WOU’s athletic coaches were, and for the next two years, Vala-Haynes began establishing relationships with them until she was moved over to the Richard Woodcock Education Center.

“Those were all the people I got really close with the first couple years here,” she said.

Eventually, in the fall of 2016, “I talked to (Coach Johnson) and just said, ‘Hey, can I start coming to practice,’ and he said ‘Yeah, absolutely, we’d love to have you there,’” she said.

“And I’m really shy; for about the first two months I don’t think I ever said anything,” she added, laughing.

From there, she started getting to know the athletes and now works primarily with the women’s team, but she interacts with other members on the team as a professor, which provides for her that combination of academics and athletics that she’s always enjoyed, she said.

“It’s just fun, I love it, and I think it still provides the balance of, I get to do this, but I still get to have this relationship with students on this campus outside of this classroom,” Vala-Haynes said, “in a place where I don’t have to have my thumb on them, I only ever get to be the good guy, and I’m just there to support and encourage them. It makes my experience here professionally well-rounded.”

Her academic side is as, if not more, impressive as her dedication to the cross-country and track teams.

She has her Ph.D in demography and sociology from the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her master’s degree in global health at Emory University and received her bachelor’s degree in political science at UCniversity of California San Diego, where she was a member of the cross-country team and then later switched to training for triathlons.

Immediately after she finished her undergrad, Vala-Haynes moved to South America, where she lived outside of Cusco, Peru for eight months.

“I wanted to make sure I spoke Spanish fluently before I started at a global health program,” she said.

Now, she travels every couple of years to international conferences where she presents on her research, which is focused on global reproductive health and family planning.

“Emily’s a highly educated woman with great background and experience,” Johnson said. “She’s an intellect, but she’s very grounded. She’s a good academic role model for anyone on campus but especially our team. We always need people to step forward and she has. She’s the real deal. Great respect for her.”