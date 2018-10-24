Wolves break away for a win

MONMOUTH — The Wolves came out with a Homecoming win on Saturday, playing Humboldt State for the last time and pulling away late in the game for a 45-24 win at McArthur Field.

The Wolves (4-4 overall, 3-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) garnished momentum early in the game and jumped to the lead but struggled to fend off several scoring attempts by the Lumberjacks to stay on top throughout the contest.

Two minutes into play, quarterback Ty Currie passed to Thomas Wright to put the Wolves on board with a 44-yard touchdown, taking the lead 7-0.

He finished the game with 196 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Two turnovers and fumbles from both teams opened up the second quarter. The Lumberjacks quickly found their footing, though, and went for a 24-yard touchdown by driving past the Wolves into a hole in defense, trying the game 7-7 with 13:10 left on the clock.

“I really am proud of Humboldt State’s coaches and players,” said Western Oregon head coach Arne Ferguson in a WOU press release. “What they have been through this season is a tough thing to deal with and they have handled it well. They are very competitive and I hope some of them come our way after this season.”

The Wolves responded with Nico Jackson rushing four times for 26 yards, and Currie making a 20-yard run, dodging two HSU defenders on the way. Devon Fortier made the touchdown by capping an eight-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

The next touchdown that took the Wolves into a 21-7 lead going into halftime became a signature of their season. Ryan Minniti stepped in front of a Lumberjack pass for an interception and ran the ball 40 yards to the endzone.

Senior linebacker Bo Highburger had eight total tackles in the first half. He finished the day with a game-high 14 tackles.

“Our seniors have worked very hard,” said Ferguson. “In our conference, every game is extremely competitive. Most of these guys have worked four or five years as a player to get where they are with this team. The amount they have contributed to this team is greatly appreciated and we wanted to make sure we showed that today.”

Heading into the third quarter, the Lumberjacks scored 10 points in the first seven minutes.

Needing to widen the gap, tight end Caleb Tingstad, playing against his brother and backup HSU quarterback Andrew Tingstad, passed for a four-yard touchdown to Currie.

Humboldt managed to score one more touchdown with just over 10 minutes remaining before the Wolves responded and managed to hold off the Lumberjacks and made a push to end the game on top.

“I feel like we did pretty good,” Freshman Marquis Sampson said. “We felt like we were better than this team, physically, and we had a better game plan. I feel like we could have played a lot better but we got the win so that’s all that matters.”

Next week the team heads to Azusa Pacific Univeristy, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

“We expect to win because we have a lot of Cali boys on the team,” Sampson said, “so they’re all going home, getting to see their family so we should get a win.”