Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating car chase

POLK COUNTY – The driver who led Polk County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase from Dallas to Suver Road on Wednesday is in critical condition, suffering from what police said is self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord in the city of Dallas. The driver, identified as Bailey Agenbroad, 18, of Falls City, attempted to flee in the vehicle. The Honda was later discovered to be stolen.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department assisted sheriff’s deputies in the pursuit. The driver headed south of Dallas on Highway 223 and eventually headed east on Airlie Road where spike strips were deployed by another deputy. Both front tires were lost on the vehicle, but it continued to drive on its rims.

The pursuit continued east across Highway 99W onto Suver Road. As the chase entered the 8000 block of Suver Road the driver reached a handgun out of the open sunroof to show deputies who were closely following.

Moments later the vehicle crashed into the ditch at low speed. Deputies attempted to communicate with the driver but were unsuccessful. On-scene personnel developed a plan to safely approach the vehicle, and when they did, they found the driver with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The driver was transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis in critical condition. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The case remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dallas, Independence, Monmouth and Salem police departments, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.