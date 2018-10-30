Halloween happenings A list of Halloween-themed activities for children and families

POLK COUNTY — It’s time for the costumes, scares and candy that comes with Halloween. Check out the following list to find out about local haunted houses and trick-or-treat events.

Haunted garage in Independence

35 Haunted Drive, a haunted garage at 35 Northway St., Independence, will open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The garage is turned into a haunted experience by the residents, who are fans of Halloween. The haunted garage is free.

For more information: 35 Haunted Drive on Facebook

Central FFA host haunted house/hay maze

The Central FFA will bring the scary Halloween night at Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence. FFA hosts a haunted house and hay maze from 7 to 10 p.m.

Admission for students is $3; adult cost $4. All proceeds go the Central FFA.

For more information: 503-606-2214.

Church holds free kids carnival

A community carnival will be held at Valley Life Center, 795 SE Miller Ave., Dallas, on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. for kids in fifth grade and younger. The free carnival will include inflatables, games, pony rides and candy. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information: 503-623-4116.

Dallas Trick-N-Treat returns Wednesday

A fun, safe, indoor way to celebrate Halloween will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Morrison Campus Alternative School, 1251 Main St., Dallas.

The event is for children 12 and younger, and includes costume contests, games, prizes, treats and vendors. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The event is hosted by the Dallas Area Visitors Center. For more information: 503-623-2564.

Trick-or-treat in Monmouth

The Monmouth Business Association, a subcommittee of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce, will host its annual Monmouth Downtown Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Participating downtown businesses will have candy for youths. Wolfie, Western Oregon University’s mascot, will participate in the trick-or-treat fun. This year, businesses who do not have a storefront in the downtown area may set up a trunk-or-treat in the library’s parking lot.

A photo booth will be set up in the library for a costume contest.

For more information: 503-751-0193.

Indy downtown hosts trick-or-treat

Trick or treat your way through downtown businesses in Independence on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m., co-sponsored by the Independence Downtown Association and Independence Public Library.

Start at the library and make a treat bag. Participating businesses will have signs in the windows. There will be many treats for everyone.

For more information: 503-838-1811.

DRV holds Halloween trick-or-treat event

Dallas Retirement Village invites trick-or-treaters to spend Halloween with its residents.

The trick-or-treat event begins at the Lodge at Cascade Commons at DRV, 255 NW Jasper St., Dallas, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids are welcome to trick-or-treat in all the buildings at DRV and meet residents.

For more information: 503-623-9211.

Trunk or treat at WOU

The Residence Hall Association at Western Oregon University is hosting a Halloween trunk-or-treat event for WOU students and the general community on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Volunteers will park their cars in the H parking lot at WOU and hand out candy to families and students who attend.

There will also be small, family-friendly games and refreshments. The H lot is the parking lot between the Werner University Center and Ackerman Hall.

There should be signs set up with directions to the event and parking.