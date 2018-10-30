Bemrose invests in downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Bodie Bemrose and his company, Bemco Real Estate Investments, has expanded to Dallas with the purchase of two downtown properties: the remaining portion of former Guy’s Hardware on Main Street and the Carnegie Library building.

The sale on the Carnegie building, located at the corner of Church and Court streets, was slated to close Wednesday (today).

Bemrose plans to restore the former library and use part of the Guy’s Hardware building, 742 Main St., as a warehouse for materials and supplies he uses for restoration projects.

“I hang on to everything — old doors, hardware, lights — and repurpose it. We are trying to bring back authentically what these building used to look like,” Bemrose said. “I was looking for a warehouse, something where I could have my property management office and store all this stuff. I’ve got stuff stored in about five different locations.”

The front part of Guy’s will be fixed up and leased as retail space.

That, in addition to historic restoration, is part of his formula to bringing life to long-vacant buildings — and reclaiming a spark to the downtown area of the cities where he owns properties.

“I still believe that the heart and soul of every community is their Main Street. That’s your first impression when an outsider comes strolling through town,” Bemrose said. “A lot of the original buildings are still here. You still have that quaint charming Main Street.”

He said a common problem with downtown vacancies is absentee ownership. People inherit buildings that their parents or grandparents owned, and they aren’t sure what to do with them.

“They don’t want to invest in them, but yet they feel guilty to let go of them,” Bemrose said.



Others are what out-of-state buyers believe are inexpensive investments that didn’t work out. He said that was common in Independence, where he owns and has restored properties in downtown.

“Then they get bored with it, and lock it up and let it sit and rot,” Bemrose said.

Vacancies in city centers give an impression about a town that may not be true.

“When people drive through and see vacancies, they think something is wrong,” Bemrose said. “This town is suffering. That is not the case. You just have to get the lights on.”

Once one space is spruced up and has life again, that leads to other businesses and owners taking more pride in their properties, he said.

“Then you will attract businesses to invest, and spend and risk money in that little space you just fixed up,” he said. “No one wants to fix up a landlord’s building because it’s too costly to do it. It’s really a team effort.”

As for the Carnegie Library, Bemrose said saving the building, which he bought from the city of Dallas for $50,000, is an important project. It was constructed in 1912.

“We looked at the Carnegie Building a long time ago, but we hadn’t done anything in Dallas yet,” he said. “We are excited about the Carnegie Building. It’s an important building nationally and locally. A beautiful building.”

Bemrose said he believes many of the original features and details can be brought back in the Carnegie Building, and he said it won’t be a lengthy restoration — barring any major issues discovered after the work begins.

“No matter how much experience you get, you think you have it figured out,” he said. “Then you find the skeletons in the closet that slow the project down.”

Bemrose said the former library building would be good site for professional office space.

“I think there is a need for professional office space, good quality space,” he said.