Community notebook

DHS stages ‘She Kills Monsters’

Dallas High School Theatre’s production of “She Kills Monsters,” written by Qui Nguyen, runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

“She Kills Monsters” is a fast-paced, fun-filled romp of Dungeons & Dragons, sisters and swordplay, and love and loss. Follow the journey of two sisters who seek to connect when they thought it was too late, all to a soundtrack of pop hits from the 1990s.

All shows are at Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas. Admission is $7 if you buy tickets online at https://goo.gl/kH. Tickets are available at the door for $8.

For more information: 503-623-8336.

‘Mamma Mia!’ continues at CHS

The Central High School show “Mamma Mia!” has four remaining shows this week running Thursday through Saturday.

The musical is about Sophie’s dream of a perfect wedding on a small Greek island. The ideal scenario includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is. Her mom won’t say, but she finds three possible options: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him.

Evening shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Tickets for “Mamma Mia!” may be purchased online at www.chsperformingarts.org/.

Chamber holds leadership summit

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first Mid-Willamette Valley Leadership Summit on Tuesday.

Summit speakers will seek to help improve the way people interact with each other in business.

The summit is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dallas Retirement Village, 377 NW Jasper St., Dallas

Admissions is $77 per person.

For more information or to register: www.dallasoregon.org/leadership-summit/.

Model train swap meet on Saturday

The Polk Station Rail will host a model train swap meet with an operating model railroad on Saturday at the Rickreall Grange, 280 Main St., Highway 99W, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Donations welcome. Food will be available for purchase. The Rickreall Grange also is hosting a holiday craft bazaar.

For more information:Steve, sjmcnamara@peoplepc.com.

Ellner presents at WOU Friday

The campaign to end U.S. and Canadian sanctions against Venezuela is bringing Steve Ellner to the U.S. to speak about human rights and economic issues resulting from sanctions.

Ellner will present on the topic from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Werner University Center, Willamette Room, at Western Oregon University on Friday.

Celebrate Dan Weaver on Sunday

The River Gallery will celebrate Dan Weaver, the unofficial mayor of Main Street and former owner of Main Street Antiques, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the gallery, 184 S. Main St.

The renovation of his building and the installation of the Main Street clock reflect his involvement in the preservation of historic downtown Independence. The gallery will honor his memory and kick off a fundraising campaign to finance a bronze sculpture of Weaver and his beloved dog, Buddy, that will sit outside his shop. Artist Judy Phipps will be on hand to explain the process of its creation.

Leaf pickup starts Friday in Monmouth

Residential leaf pickup starts Friday through Sunday in Monmouth for residents whose property generates more leaves than Brandt’s yard debris recycling cart can handle. This service is provided by the public works department and reduces the impact leaves have on the city’s stormwater system, rivers and wetlands.

The city asks that residents wait until the designated days before raking leaves into the streets, and then to leave a minimum of one foot between the curb and the leave pile. Park vehicles at least five feet away from leaf piles to allow equipment room to safely pick up leaves. After Dec. 25, the property owner is responsible for disposal of leaves.

Leaf collection in will continue the following days: Nov. 16-18; Nov. 30-Dec. 2; Dec. 14-16; and Dec. 22-25.

Learn to spot weather on Thursday

The National Weather Service will host a Skywarn Spotters fall training from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Polk County Courthouse, 850 Main St. in Dallas.

The program is a network of volunteers trained in identifying irregular weather events. These volunteers call in to report abnormal weather conditions where they live.

The training will cover: cloud identification, gauging rainfall, measuring hailstones, types of sever weather and wind, rating snowfall, NWS weather terminology, and criteria for calling in a report.

Independence library to host Tech Tuesdays

The Independence Public Library will host “catapults with little bits” at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants can make a catapult using Little Bits, then see who is most accurate in hitting the target.

Family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. After school stories are at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Youth Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.