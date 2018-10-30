Dallas, Central runners headed to state championships

LEBANON — Both Dallas and Central high schools will represent Polk County at next week’s state championship meet after a successful day at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Championships on Oct. 24.

On the boys team, Dallas nabbed second place with 63 points, while Central squeezed into the final four with 99 points.

The Central girls squad landed in seventh place, with 174 points.

DHS senior Trevor Cross finished in second place behind Silverton’s Haile Stutzman, clocking in at 16:06.10.

“I didn’t run my best,” he said of his second-place finish. “I was, at about the 2-mile mark, he had a lead on me and I saw I wasn’t going to be able to catch up, so I sat back and nobody was passing me, so I just didn’t want to race it in the last bit, because it was like, he was gone and there’s nothing to do about it. I don’t think I would have done anything differently, I just didn’t feel good today. At mile 1, 2, I ran my best, and he had me.”

As a senior, he’s looking forward to going to state for the fifth time in his high school career, twice in cross-country and twice in track and field.

He’s already making goals for the Nov. 3 race at Lane Community College.

“At state, I want to get on the podium, the top eight. I think my best race this season was at Warner Pacific, in Portland, and I want to try to beat the time I ran there, and compared to today, I’m going to try to run the third mile faster.”

In third place was DHS sophomore Toby Ruston, crossing the line at 16:18.50. Gavin Grass followed up in fifth, with 16:38.80.

It’s been an injury-riddled season for the Panthers, and head coach Eli Cirino said he is thrilled to see the progress they’ve made.

“(It’s) so gratifying to see all their hard work pay off,” he said. “I feel like you could see their focus yesterday in their preparation and their eyes. The actual race is so fast and intense; it’s hard to absorb it all in the moment. But afterwards, seeing them come together and celebrate (boys and girls), was the big reward for me, personally. I love our team and all the personality. I love how they know how to get loose and goofy, but also know how to go to work and grind. This season has seen plenty of both.”

On the boys side, senior Jonathon Brown clinched fourth place, crossing the line at 16:20.20, with senior Jaydon Aydelotte nabbing eighth place at 16:45.80.

“I feel really proud of where I stood out there,” Aydelotte said, “and I felt like I left it all out there and gave it my best shot.”

Going to state is something Aydelotte has been working toward for the last several years.

“It’s, oh my gosh, it’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been hoping and working all these years leading up to this, and I’m glad I can go my last year as a senior; it makes it even more incredible and I’m thankful that we’re going.”

His goal for his last high school cross-country race is simple: to run fast and to have a good time.

“Hopefully maybe keep up with Jonny (Brown),” he said, laughing. “The main thing is to have fun with it and go a little further. It’s good to know this (today) wasn’t my last race.”

As they prepare for state next weekend, Cirino is hoping to keep the team focused and injury-free.

“This week we will go back to work for a few days, but mostly just nurse them back to health and do some maintenance work as we re-evaluate our goals and get primed for the state meet,” he said. “They know they have nothing to lose and I think they’re very excited to be heading to Eugene next weekend to race one more time on the big stage.”