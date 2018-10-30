Driver in vehicle chase dies from gunshot wound

POLK COUNTY — The driver who led Polk County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase from Dallas to Suver Road on Oct. 24 died from what police said is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton said the driver, Bailey Agenbroad, 18, of Falls City, died on Saturday.

“After an autopsy was completed, it was determined that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Garton said.

On Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord in the city of Dallas. Agenbroad attempted to flee from the deputy in the vehicle. The Honda was later discovered stolen out of Dallas.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department assisted sheriff’s deputies in the pursuit. Agenbroad headed south of Dallas on Highway 223 and eventually headed east on Airlie Road where spike strips were deployed by another deputy. Both front tires were lost on the vehicle, but it continued to drive on its rims.

The pursuit continued east across Highway 99W onto Suver Road. As the pursuit entered the 8000 block of Suver Road, Agenbroad reached out of the open sunroof to show deputies a handgun who were closely following, police said.

Moments later the vehicle crashed into the ditch at a low speed. Deputies attempted to communicate with Agenbroad but were unsuccessful. On-scene personnel developed a plan to safely approach the vehicle, and when they did, they found Agenbroad with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The driver was transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis in critical condition. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The case remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dallas, Independence, Monmouth and Salem police departments, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.