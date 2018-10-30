Holiday Bazaars

November

Polk County Extension 56th Holiday Fair

RICKREALL — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3, at Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W). Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission and parking are free. But donations are accepted. 130 exhibitors. Proceeds of this event are used to support the Polk County 4-H. Short order foods will be served in the dining room. For more information, contact OSU Polk County Extension, 503-623-8395.

Rickreall Grange Hall Holiday Bazaar

RICKREALL — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 through 4, at 280 Main St., “Highway 99W.” Hours are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to all vendors. Admission is Free. Bake Sale includes pies, cakes, breads, cookies and candies. Saturday includes a model train show and swamp meet.

16th annual Independence Airpark Arts & Craft Fair

INDEPENDENCE — Nov. 3-4 at 744 Stearman St. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features quality crafts and gifts. For more information, Amber Krummel 503-838-4246.

Dallas Retirement Village: Village Artisans Art show & Sale

DALLAS — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10 at 377 NW Jasper St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us at the Cascade Commons located in our Lodge building. This is a perfect opportunity to buy a loved one an original gift for Christmas. Bring the family. Support our artists. Enjoy our fresh-made cookies.

Historic Gentle House Annual Holiday Bazaar

MONMOUTH — Nov. 8-10 at Historic Gentle House, 855 Monmouth Ave. N. on the Western Oregon University campus. Hours are: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boutique style bazaar with holiday and home décor, gifts, food, and so much more. For more information: Amanda Davis, 503-606-2070.

Dallas Area Seniors Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar

DALLAS — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17 at the Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Baked goods available such as pies, cakes, breads, cookies and candies. Soup and sandwiches available. For more information: 503-623-8554.

Polk County Service Club

INDEPENDENCE — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17 at 340 S. Third St. Hours are Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Creek Church Christmas Bazaar with a Country Store Feel

DALLAS — Sat., Nov. 10 at 15075 Salt Creek Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Features local artisan handcrafts, baked goods, kitchen treasures, one-of-a-kind baby gifts, seasonal crafts, cards, home decor and more. Food available: Sit down (morning only) cinnamon rolls. This is a great opportunity to start (or finish) your Chritmas shopping, or just come to visit and enjoy a hot cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll. Soup luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; other food items available.

Pedee Annual Craft Fair

PEDEE — Saturday, Nov. 10 at Pedee’s Women’s Clubhouse and Pedee Fire Station, 12491 Kings Valley Highway. Hours at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The fun, friendship and deliciousness of this yearly event. Offering a variety of homemade pies, candies and homemade soup. Specialty candies like Grandma makes — because Grandma did make them. Handcrafted gifts by local artisans. This yearly fundraiser helps to sponsor supplies to make quilts for CASA children, blankets for Veterans and aids in providing Care Packages to the armed forces.

Handmade Crafts by Phyllis and Rose

WEST SALEM — Nov. 11-16 and 17, 820 Clarmount St. NW. Hours are Friday noon to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Beautiful handmade crafts which include crayon carriers, childrens fabric books, towels and aprons, to name a few. More information, please call Phyllis 503-363-1996.

2018 Polk County Craft Festival

RICKREALL — Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25, at Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W). Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free: donations gladly accepted. Food available onsite. For more information: 503-623-3048.

Monmouth Senior Center

MONMOUTH – Saturday, Nov. 24, 180 Warren St. S. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Same day as Making Spirits Bright. Join us for a festive afternoon of holiday shopping. We will have goods from local crafters and artisans, as well as delicious holiday treats. Don’t miss this chance to buy lovingly handmade items as gifts for your family and friends. For more information or to be a vendor: 503-838-5678.

2018 Beal Christmas Tree Farm Annual Holiday Craft and Gift Sale

DALLAS — Every Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 through Friday Dec. 21, at Beal Christmas Tree Farm, 700 Oak Villa Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Features: Crafts, Gifts, Christmas Cards, Jewelry, Holiday Decorations, and Ornaments starting at $1. Warm beverages and treats will also available for purchase. Fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, and centerpieces. Special orders for fresh greens are available in advance by calling Beal Christmas Tree Farm at 503-837-9005 or messaging Beal Christmas Tree Farm through Facebook.

River Gallery Holiday Show

INDEPENDENCE — Nov. 20 through Jan. 12 at 184 S. Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open house on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come join us for the annual holiday show and for cookies and coffee during the open house. This is the time of year when we ask our artists to bring many smaller pieces to help with your holiday shopping. Drop by to see new paintings, jewelry, ceramics and other surprises. For more information: rivergalleryart.com.

Farm Worker Holiday Wreaths Sales

POLK COUNTY — Wreath orders are being taken through Sunday, Nov. 25 for Polk and Marion county pickup Dec. 1. The handcrafted wreaths measure 24 inches in diameter and are made of noble fir, holly, pine cones and a red bow. Cost is $35. Wreaths are made by and will benefit MLP (Mujeres Luchadoras Progresistas / Women Striving for Progress), a local farm worker women’s cooperative for family income and leadership development. To order or for more information: Ed Brandt, Farm Worker Ministry Northwest, call or text 503-917-1326 or email: edgarbrandt@q.com.

St. Thomas Episcopal Annual Holiday Bazaar and Rummage Sale

DALLAS — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at 1486 SW Levens St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features tables of handmade swags, ornaments, gifts, gently used clothing, homemade goodies, and warmth and fellowship. Pie and soup luncheon available at 10:30 a.m. until gone. For more information: 503-917-9402.

December

CHS Performing Arts inaugural Holiday Bazaar

INDEPENDENCE — Saturday, Dec. 1, at Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit CHS choir and performing arts. Contact Debbie at debbieamy@live.com for vendor application and details.

Greenway Mobile Home Park Annual Craft and Bake Sale

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 1, in park clubhouse at 450 SE LaCreole Drive. (Park map posted at entrance). Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features crafts, baked goods, soup and roll $3. Raffle tickets for $1. Vendor tables available for $15. For more information: Charlotte Huff, 503-623-4891.

St. Philip Catholic Church Annual Holiday Bazaar

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 1, at 825 SW Mill St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Features crafted holiday gifts and decoration, homemade holiday cookies, breads and candies, swags, centerpieces, poinsettias, wreaths. Soup and pie luncheon served all day. Raffle tickets are $2 each. RAFFLE PRIZES: a trip to the coast for two, $300 gift card, and other cash prizes. Proceeds benefit educational scholarships, community projects,and charitable parish activities. Wheelchair and handicapped accessible. For more information call Janet, 503-623-5693

Dallas School District

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1250 SE Holman Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Features more than 75 vendors. For more information or to be a vendor: debbie.mccleery@dsd2.org.

Monmouth Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale

MONMOUTH — Dec. 5-7 at Cultivate Community Church, 655 S. Pacific Ave. (Highway 99W). Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Fresh-made on site holiday wreaths, plus table and coffee mug arrangements will be available. Proceeds go to community beautification and park projects. Special orders may be placed in advance by calling Donna Schmidt 971-600-4642.

Evangelical Bible Church Christmas Craft Bazaar

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1175 SE Howe St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Features all handmade crafts and baked goods. Proceeds benefit women’s ministries. For information: 503-623-2331.

Evangelical Bible Church

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1175 SE Howe St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a youth fundraiser that day from 8 to 11 a.m. with chili, cinnamon rolls and clam chowder.

Third annual Dallas Downtown Association Holiday Bazaar

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 9, in The Majestic, 976 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soaps, gift baskets, Christmas items, jams and jellies, wooden signs, beaded jewelry, artwork and more. Visit Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Decorate cookies, color, make paper snowflakes or get your face painted.