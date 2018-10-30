Indy officer remembered

INDEPENDENCE — Independence City Councilors observed a moment of silence at their Oct. 23 meeting for a reserve Independence Police officer who died in a car crash the previous week.

“Last Thursday, we lost a member of the Independence Police Department to a tragic vehicle crash,” said IPD Sgt. Lyle Gilbert. Gilbert was acting chief while Chief Bob Mason was out of town.

Reserve Officer Candelario Navarro, known as Lario, was killed instantly, Gilbert said. The single-vehicle accident happened on the night of Oct. 18 on Maxfield Creek Road. A Polk County Sheriff’s Office report said Navarro lost control while negotiating a curve on the roadway.

“Lario started his career as a reserve officer with the city of Independence on Nov. 5, 2013,” he said. “Since then, Lario has served hundreds of hours and was best known in his role as court bailiff for Independence Municipal Court,” Gilbert said. “Lario also earned the honor of Reserve Officer of the Year in both 2015 and 2017.”

Gilbert said Navarro “gave his all” and could always be counted on to complete any task thoroughly and accurately the first time.

“Lario was a very proud person and often would let me know how appreciative he was for the opportunity to serve as a reserve officer for the city of Independence,” he said. “Lario left behind his wife Blanca and two children, ages 7 and 1.”

Navarro’s brother Julio is a part-time community services officer for Independence.

“Not only do we have to work through the loss of one of our own, but we have to come together to support Julio as he deals with the sudden loss of his brother,” Gilbert said.

Department employees are close and often consider each other as family, he added.

“We’re a resilient team and we will get through this,” Gilbert said.

Mayor John McArdle thanked Gilbert for sharing and asked him to convey to Navarro’s family the city’s appreciation for his service and sadness for the loss.