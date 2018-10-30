LWV asks students to examine civil discourse

POLK COUNTY — The League of Women Voters for Marion and Polk counties will hold its first essay contest for high school seniors this fall.

The topic of the contest is civil discourse.

“As civil discourse is fundamental to a democracy, this was chosen as the topic for the first essay contest,” wrote Barbara Sellers-Young, the contest’s administrator, in a description of the topic sent to social studies teachers at high schools in Polk and Marion counties.

The group decided to hold an essay contest after a series of discussion regarding its role in facilitating dialogue in the community. Sellers-Young wrote that while the league has a campaign encouraging young people to register to vote and provided information on issues debated in the most recent state legislative session, most of its effort engaged older voters.

Members of the league contemplated how to reach out to younger people – specifically high school seniors.

“The suggestion was made that an essay contest for high school seniors that focused on a current issue would be an approach,” Sellers-Young said. “This group was chosen as they are on the cusp of voting and thus contributing to the electoral process.”

Jean Sherbeck, the league’s treasurer, said civil discourse was something that the group believed seniors would like to explore.

“It’s just kind of there in the background as something that needs attention in our world,” Sherbeck said. “In a democracy, we need to have people participate and voice their opinions and try to understand the other side, and compromise.”

A panel of six judges will evaluate the essays and pick the top three, which will win cash prizes. The first-place writer will receive $500. Second- and third-place essays receive $300 and $200, respectively.

The Salem-Keizer Education Foundation will collect completed essays, which are due Dec. 1. To find an essay application and contest topic, go to http://LWVMarion polk.org.

The contest judges

Steve Chambers, a former teacher at North Salem High School and Willamette University. Chambers has served on the Salem-Keizer School Board and on the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation.

George Dyer, a former high school and Willamette University teacher and South Salem High School principal.

Louise Brantley, former Sprague High School social studies teacher and co-teacher of Willamette University’s social studies methods class.

Jim Sellers, a retired journalist who spent 14 years at the Register-Guard as a reporter, columnist and editor. He served as a writer-researcher in the office of former Gov. Vic Atiyeh.

Roz Shirack, member of the League of Women Voters for 45 years and former economist who worked in the Oregon Legislative Fiscal Office.

Helen Caswell, feature writer for the Salem Weekly, where she covers local politics, art and the environment.

Contest topic and questions

Civil discourse, an engagement in a dialogue intended to enhance understanding, is considered one of the primary issues of today. As you are formulating an essay you might address some or all of the following questions. What is the historical position of civil discourse? What is the position of civil discourse in contemporary American culture? Has civil discourse changed significantly in recent history, and if so, how? What aspects of society strengthen civil discourse? Weaken civil discourse? What is the role of social media in civil discourse? What is the impact of the media (television, films, new sources)? How can a community support an ongoing civil dialogue? What is our individual responsibility in supporting civil discourse? What is the role of civil discourse in a democratic society?