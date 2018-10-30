Petals flexes flower power

MONMOUTH — A few hundred lucky people at Western Oregon University got free flowers Oct. 24.

The crew from Petals & Vines Flowers and Gifts planted themselves near Monmouth Avenue and Church Street at 12:45 p.m.

They handed out two free bouquets to each recipient, one to keep and one to give away, as part of the Society of American Florists initiative Petal it Forward.

“Flowers do de-stress,” said Martha Triplett, who runs Petals & Vines with her mother Maggie. “We all need a little de-stressing.”

According to the SAF website, the annual event started in 2015.

“The feel-good campaign helps florists connect with their local communities,” the site states. “That ‘simple’ effort to get tens of thousands of flowers into the hands of consumers doesn’t happen without cooperation and partnerships all along the supply chain.”

This was the shop’s first time participating in the nationwide event.

“It’s a day we can share our work with other people,” Martha Triplett said.

Giving — and receiving — flowers is a “very euphoric feeling,” she said.

They chose WOU for their first giveaway location in hopes of including a cross-section of the community as well as students.

“We wanted to make a splash,” said Maggie Triplett, Petals & Vines owner.

Handing out the bouquets was quick work — in about eight minutes, all 500 bouquets were gone.

It took a bit longer to put them all together.

A team of six people spent a couple of hours the day before putting together the bouquets, Martha Triplett said.

Suppliers donated the flowers.

“Flowers are fun to receive,” Martha Triplett said.

They’re also fun to give.

“Every day we get to make people smile when we deliver flowers,” said Martha Zuck, of Petals & Vines, in a news release. “We want to let other people enjoy that same feeling we get daily.”

“We plan to do a bigger one next year at a different location,” Maggie Triplett said.