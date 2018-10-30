The Pirates sweep Mustangs in first round of playoffs

PERRYDALE – Falling behind in the beginning of the first set of their first playoff game against Mohawk on Wednesday, the Pirates quickly recovered to clinch the set and nab an overall 3-0 victory.

“We struggle playing against teams out of the system a lot, and, so, we won, so we did well, but we could have been a little stronger in some of the areas, like communication,” Perrydale head coach Denise Dickey said. “They were solid: let’s put it that way. I felt like we were pretty solid with all of our players. It was a good little warmup for Saturday. I thought they did OK. I expect a lot out of them.”

Senior Alyssa Lux led the game with seven aces and four kills; junior Sydney Lawrence contributed two aces and tied with Lux for four kills.

The Pirates (25-6 overall, 11-3 Casco League) found their footing in the first set after the Mustangs (14-11 overall, 11-5 Mountain West League) jumped to a 6-1 lead, and from there, the Pirates stayed on top.

The second set opened with a rally that ended with a kill from the Pirates.

From there, it was capitalizing on the multiple mistakes the Mustangs made, Dickey said, which helped to cushion the Pirates’ scoreboard with easy points.

They won the second set 25-13, and the third 25-12.

“I think we played okay,” Lux said. “I think we came out kind of scared because we had never played them before so we didn’t know what to expect. So we just came out a little hesitant.”

The girls travel to South Wasco on Saturday.

“We were ranked fifth, I think, but since we weren’t league champions we had to drop to ninth,” Dickey said. “So South Wasco, I think was actually ranked 14th but they were league champions so they moved up to eighth. So one more to get through.”

Last year, the Pirates made it to the second round of playoffs but lost 3-1 to Joseph.

For this year’s second round of playoffs, it will be about keeping your head in the game, Lux said.

“For us, it’s really just to play our hardest every single game, not come out hesitant like we did today, because even though we don’t know who they are, we still need to play the best we possibly can. I’m really excited to go on Saturday,” she added, smiling.