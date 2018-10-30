Rachel Bayly seeks to create positive change

MONMOUTH — If there were to be a poster child of what any coach would want as a model cross-country runner, Rachel Bayly would be it.

At least that’s what Dr. Emily Vala-Haynes, assistant cross-country and track and field coach, and assistant professor of community health education, thinks.

“In terms of establishing a culture on a team, she is that culture that you want to establish,” Vala-Haynes said, “of the really hard work, always there five minutes before practice starts, and does it, and is positive, and goes and does what she needs to do in the classroom as well.”

Bayly, a junior, is originally from Moscow, Idaho, a small, rural town similar to Monmouth, which is one of the reasons she chose to attend Western Oregon University.



“I wanted to go to a smaller school so that I could run, and just because I thought that just a smaller, tighter campus community would fit with me a little bit better, rather than being part of a big institution,” Bayly said. “And for me, it was a good distance from home — it’s about a seven hour drive so I can still get back for things. I came and visited, and the area is pretty similar to the area of Idaho that I’m from; it’s kind of like a lot of farm fields and kind of more of a rural feel, so I really liked that. It just kinda felt like a home away from home.”

She began running in the seventh grade, when a friend from basketball invited her to check it out. She has been running competitively ever since.

But running isn’t her only passion; WOU was also enticing to Bayly for another reason.

“Another draw for me was the education program because originally what I was interested in studying was early childhood education,” Bayly said.

Her education vision has since expanded, and her future plans are big.

“I’ve actually changed my major to interdisciplinary studies, and my focuses are early childhood education, political science, and psychology,” she said. “Before, what I wanted to do, was be a preschool teacher for low-income (population) … but as I kind of grew and learned more about the education in the U.S. and social problems, I got really excited about pursuing a career that’s going to help a lot of people, so now what I want to do — the end goal, the vision — is to provide high quality, early childhood education to every child in the U.S. I haven’t decided exactly how I’ll reach that. I’ve considered going into policy making or implementation, or starting my own nonprofit, so that’s where the political science and psychology came into play.”

To achieve her dreams, Bayly said getting her master’s degree is the plan.

“I’ll go to a public policy school, and most of them have a focus in nonprofit, so I think that’s what I’m leaning toward right now,” she said. “My dad is an accountant, and he has worked a lot with nonprofits, and he’s said it’s actually pretty easy to get yourself going, so I have that support, so I feel like just with the public policy master’s program with a focus in nonprofit, I’ll be set up pretty well to go out and hopefully just start helping people.”

Outside of school and cross-country, Bayly is also the student director for WOU’s food pantry; last year, she served on the incidental fees committee and the judicial board.

Without cross-country, Bayly said she wouldn’t ever have been able to step into those leadership role positions.

“Coach Johnson is just big on being confident in yourself, and he says like, ‘walk into the place like you own it,’” Bayly said, “and that was something that I used to struggle with, just kind of feeling like I’m meant to be there. I’d just be unsure of myself a lot and he’s helped me grow in that, I’m more sure of myself, and I’ve been really getting out of my comfort zone. …I would not have been as successful in those roles as I am now with that confidence that (Coach Johnson) has built,” she said.



Her go-get-em attitude is noted by her coaches.

“Academically, she’s obviously incredibly successful, but as far as with the team, she’s just, she’s the work horse,” Vala-Haynes said. “She is the quiet, hard-worker that nobody notices. It’s so nice to have someone out there who just goes and does it, and is always positive. This is the athlete that reminds you why you want to be a coach.”

Head coach Mike Johnson couldn’t agree more.

“She’s a great teammate,” he said. “Rachel is kind of a complete person; she doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses, and you don’t often know how good she is at whatever she does because she does it quietly.”

What’s more, he said, is that “she has a very grounded intellect; there are a lot of smart people in the world but not everybody takes their skills and is grounded in them. She just has a straightforward, practical, knowledgeable way of behaving.”

Being involved in so many aspects of the university could be challenging but Bayly thrives on being that busy.

“I like having my schedule full of meaningful and challenging things to do,” she said. “I want to take advantage of opportunities to set myself up for success. Something that really matters to me is creating positive change, whether it’s at practice having a good attitude…(or) in the food pantry helping people meet their basic needs. I see every interaction and experience as an opportunity to do something good, and putting myself in positions to create positive change is something I get excited about and I love doing.”