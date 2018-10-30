Central

Boys Soccer: The Panthers (9-2-2 overall, 6-1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host Hillsboro (5-7-2 overall, 5-3 Northwest Oregon Conference) on Oct. 30 in their first round of playoffs after holding the Dallas Dragons (5-7 overall,2-6 MWC) scoreless 7-0 on Oct. 23 in their last regular season game.

The game opened with a goal by Christian Lua in the first four minutes of the first half, with an assist by Omar Ceja. At the 10-minute mark, Lua posted the Panthers’ second goal of the night, and Marco Rosas followed up with a third goal at the end of the first half, assisted by Lua.

Three minutes into the second half, Eduardo Gonzalez posted a goal with an assist by Andy Rincon. Rincon turned around at the 10-minute mark and scored the fifth goal, assisted by Lua. The sixth goal came from Erik Villanueva with the help of Omar Parroquin. For a dramatic finish, Gonzalez scored the team’s final goal with five minutes to go.

“It was a good game,” head coach Joe Orozco said. “They played very well and their passing was on point. Communication was very good.”

Dallas

Boys Soccer: The Dragons ended their 2018 season with a 7-0 loss against the Central Panthers. The team is ranked seventh in the conference, and holds a 5-7 overall record, with a 2-6 Mid-Willamette Conference record.

Perrydale

Football: The Pirates last football game against Yoncalla on Oct. 26 ended with an 80-46 loss, wrapping up their 2018 season.

Dustin Silver ran for 86 yards and nabbed two touchdowns, as well as a 74-yard kickoff return. Fin Janesofsky had 78 yards and two touchdowns. David Domes ran for a score and threw for two touchdowns. Josh Crawford ran for 136 and had two touchdowns.

On defense, Evan Lambert led with 12 tackles; Domes followed with nine tackles and a sack.

“Overall, we just could not get past the three turnovers in the red zone, so we could not get with 16 after the first quarter,” head coach Steve Mabry said. “It was a shot out from the start; we lost our starting running back for a half, but kids played hard like always.”

The team is 3-6 overall and 3-3 in Special District 1.

Falls City:

Football: Falls City is headed to Wallowa on Nov. 2 for their first playoff game, slated for 6 p.m., after defeating North Douglas on Oct. 26, only allowing the team one touchdown for the 46-6 victory.

Jacob Labrado went 20 for 217 rushing yards; Austin Burgess was 7 for 158 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Dylan Hendrickson was 10 for 187 rushing yards, with one touchdown. He was also 3 for 5 with 100 passing yards for two touchdowns, and one interception.

Last year, the Mountaineers were the distirct league champions, and lost in the semifinals to Dufur, 58-28.

WOU:

Football: Taking a 6-0 lead in the fourth quarter with two Adrian Saldana field goals, the Wolves held on until the Azusa Pacific Cougars pushed forward in the final drive with a touchdown that secured their win, leaving the Wolves behind by one point.

They travel to Simon Frasier on Nov. 3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Soccer: The Wolves lost 1-0 to Central Washington on Thursday at WOU’s soccer field. They had six shots on goal but were unable to come out on top in any of those opportunities.

Saturday, the Wolves ended their season finale with a 1-1 draw against Saint Martin’s. This contest marked them with a 3-7-2 record in GNAC play, and with a seventh-place finish in conference standings.

Volleyball: Hosting University of Alaska Anchorage, the Wolves fell 3-1 after snaring the first set but unable to push past CCU’s momentum in the next two.

On Saturday, University of Alaska Fairbanks defeated the Wolves 3-1, in the Wolves last home game of the season.

The Wolves pulled off a win in the first set but the Nanooks responded with a strong defensive surge that left the Wolves struggling to catch up for the rest of the game.

The team travels to Western Washington on Nov. 1. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.