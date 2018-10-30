Sports: Quick Hits

WOU Basketball team ranked

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced their 2018-19 Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll on Tuesday, with the Western Oregon Wolves claiming third and earning two first-place votes.

Saint Martin’s received nine of a possible 11 first-place votes, leading the poll with 118 points. Seattle Pacific, which tied for fourth last year and advanced to the GNAC Championships semifinals, is picked second with 105 points. The Falcons received seven of 11 second-place votes.

Western Oregon, last year’s GNAC regular-season and tournament champion, received the remaining two first-place votes and is picked third with 94 points.

Junior forward Riley Hawken is the team’s lone returning starter. A Preseason All-GNAC selection, Hawken averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field as a starter in 30 of the Wolves’ 32 games. Also returning for WOU is senior guard Brandell Evans, senior forward Buster Souza and sophomore guard Darius Lubom.

It is the second consecutive season the Wolves have been picked to finish in the top three, finishing second in the 2017-18 poll before an historic run to a GNAC-record 19-1 mark in conference and 31-2 overall finish.

The Wolves open their season at home Nov. 15 against Warner Pacific University.

Pop Warner travels to Washington for Regional Championship

Pop Warner, Polk County’s youth football team, is moving on to the Regional Championships on Nov. 3 in Vancouver, Wa., after a successful season.

Last weekend the youth football team from Polk County participated in Big Smash at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

For more information, visit www.mvpopwarner.com.

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Combo Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Rocky Kygar - 36; 2nd Place - Tie - Ben Talon-Kayne & Jim Schroeder - 39; 3rd Place - Bob “Uno” Bennett - 40;

Net: 1st Place - Wayne Baughman - 30; 2nd Place - Ed Johnson - 32; 3rd Place - Tie - Glen White, Bob “Dos” Bennett, Steve Altman, John Hopkins & Jerry Renfroe - 34.