Winters faces challenger Patterson for Senate District 10

POLK COUNTY — Sen. Jackie Winters, a Republican from Salem, has represented Oregon Senate District 10 since 2002 Challenger Deb Patterson, a Democrat from Salem, would be a newcomer to elected office.

Both candidates returned our questionnaire and you will find their responses here:

Deb Patterson

AGE: 62

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Ordained Clergy, Smyrna UCC, December 2013 to present

EDUCATION: Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) – Eden Theological Seminary – 2007; Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) – Washington University; School of Medicine, St. Louis – 1997; Master of Divinity (M.Div.) – Eden Theological Seminary – 1991; Master of Music (M.Mus.) – University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD – 1981; and Bachelor of Music (B.Mus.) – Yankton College, Yankton, SD – 1978.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Member, Marion County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 2012-Present; Chair, Marion County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 2016-Present; Member, Marion County Health Advisory Board, 2017-Present and Member, Oregon Nursing Home Administrators Board, 2017-2018

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-400-5224

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE (if available): www.DebPattersonOR.org

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: I have lived in Oregon for 8 years, and my husband’s family has lived in the area for several generations.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because health care costs too much and we aren’t covering everyone. I used to run an international health organization — we can do better! We must stand together for great schools, clean energy jobs, no cuts to care, affordable housing, family and medical leave insurance, and for our neighbors.

What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?

We need more accountability in health care — from more sharing of best practices in the coordinated care organizations, to requiring transparency in pricing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health services. Too many people are still dealing with high premiums, medical debt, and even bankruptcy from health care. Our graduation rates are near the bottom in the nation, and students are falling behind their peers in academic achievement. We can’t pay for everything with property taxes — big business needs to pay its fair share in helping to educate its future workforce. We need to invest in clean energy initiatives to help care for our environment and to provide more living wage jobs for Oregonians.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

In 1997, I earned a masters degree in Healthcare Administration (MHA) from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Ever since, I’ve been fighting for access to care for all. I ran an international health organization that was in 23 countries, (the International Parish Nurse Resource Center), and was founding vice president of a children’s health foundation (Deaconess Foundation) focusing on early intervention in health care and education. As a nonprofit manager, I know how to be fiscally responsible, and get things done.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

I believe that I have the experience, the energy, the vision, and the ability to serve the people of this district well at this crossroads of our history. I’ve been endorsed by groups like the Oregon Education Association, the Sierra Club, AFSCME, and Emily’s List, who share that opinion.

Jackie Winters

Age: 81

Current employment: Oregon State Legislative Assembly, 2002 – current.

Education: Jefferson HS, Portland; Oregon State System of Higher Education Continuing Education coursework, with an emphasis on Intergovernmental Relations

Previous Governmental Service: Senate Republican Leader, 2017-present; Co-Chair Joint Ways & Means Committee; Human Services and Public Safety Subcommittees; Joint Emergency Board; Mid-Willamette Valley Regional Advisory Committee; State of Oregon Ombudsman/Assistant to Governor Atiyeh; State Economic Opportunity Office, Governor Tom McCall and Children Services Division; U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors; Oregon House of Representatives, 1998-2002; Oregon State Senator 2002-present.

Campaign website:

JackieWinters.com

How long have you lived in the area you will represent: 47 years

Why are you running for office?

There is still work to be done:

• Continuing economic and job growth within the region

• Improving early learning, K-12 high education outcome performance

• Sustaining access to quality health care

• Finding solutions — private and public investments for affordable housing for low-income families and answers to the homelessness and mental health crisis

What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?

See above.

What experience or talent do you believe you would bring to the office?

Owner of Jackie’s Ribs, community leader and listener, decades of policy and budget experience; and the ability to work collaboratively.

As the Co-Chair of the Joint Interim Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Public Safety, I can influence major budget decisions.

Recent wins for citizens include a bipartisan compromise I led to protect health care for more than 350,000 low-income Oregonians. I supported the Oregon Project Independence, helping seniors remain at home. I helped strengthen public safety, lowering prison costs while reducing crime and supported tougher penalties on domestic violence. I secured millions for affordable housing, and homelessness prevention.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking:

Being born in the Dust Bowl of Depression-era, I understand the value of hard work and the challenges families face in tough financial times. My commitment is to you, to listen and work within our community to solve the problems that are most important to you, and never stop working for you.