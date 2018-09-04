Carnegie Building to change hands

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved the sale of the long-vacant Carnegie Building to potential buyer Monmouth Holding Company LLC, owned by Bodie Bemrose, at its regular council meeting on Tuesday evening.

The vote on the sale was unanimous.

According to the staff report and sales agreement in the meeting packet, the proposed selling price is $50,000 and the city will waive all systems development charges as long as remodeling of the building begins within two years.

The city is offering Bemrose the option to purchase the vacant lot behind the building for a $1,000 fee at closing.

Bemrose has experience restoring historic buildings, including the J.S. Cooper Block renovation, which won the Oregon Main Street Award and Oregon Heritage Excellence Award in 2016, and the Taylor’s Drug & Building, which also won the Oregon Heritage Excellence Award in 2018. Both buildings are in Independence.

“Our company specializes in purchasing vacant historic properties that are in need of renovation,” Bemrose wrote in a letter to the city. “We currently own and manage multiple historic properties in Independence, Monmouth and Oregon City.”

In the letter, Bemrose said the Carnegie Building has potential of being converted into law office space, a medical office, school or education center.

Bemrose said in remodeling, his company would preserve as much of the original doors, hardware, wood molding, flooring and woodwork as possible in the building, built in 1910.

“We believe it is important to show off the original beams and woodwork,” Bemrose said. “In addition, we hope the main level wood floors can be brought back to life and restored.”

