Community notebook

VFW to host pizza fundraiser

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a pizza fundraiser at Ugo’s in Dallas from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A portion of purchases will go to benefit the VFW and its programs.

DDA to present murder mystery

The Dallas Downtown Association is putting the final touches on its second annual Downtown Dallas Murder Mystery, “Something Bad is Brewing.”

The event will be on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a karaoke night at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 to meet the “suspects” early.

Cost for the event is $10, and includes a murder mystery map. Participants may inspect the crime scene and walk around downtown Dallas searching for clues. The reveal will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 15.

For more information, to sponsor or buy tickets: Eddie Nelson, eddiemn12@rocketmail.com.

Learn about what makes a good tax

“What Makes a Good Tax?” a free Oregon Humanities Conversation with Mary Nolan, will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library.

People and businesses expect certain public services — education, transportation, protection, to name a few — and “tax” is the word we use to indicate how we pay for these services. But among taxpayers, areas of frequent disagreement are what constitutes a needed public service, how much we should pay for those services, and who will be taxed (and how) for them.

What are the effects of different kinds of taxes, intended and unintended? What are the best and worst aspects of local, state, and federal taxes? Mary Nolan served 12 years in the Oregon House of Representatives where she served as co-chair of the Committee on Ways and Means. She maintains relationships with leaders across Oregon as a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum and a McCall Society member with 1,000 Friends of Oregon.

This free program is hosted by The Dallas Public Library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the Friends of the Dallas Library. For more information: 503-623-2633.