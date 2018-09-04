Disc golf tournament to help put money in classrooms

DALLAS – The Draggin’ Disc fundraiser disc golf tournament is back for its second year of friendly competition on Sept. 15 at Dallas City Park.

The tournament goes from 9-11 a.m., and registration begins at 8 a.m. There is an option to preregister, by going to www.discgolfscene.com and signing up online.

Registration is $30 and includes a custom stamped disc, a T-shirt and lunch afterward.

No experience is necessary to join the tournament but it does help.

John Kennedy is the front runner for this event, along with John Beck and Judy Luther, and says all proceeds go toward the Dallas Education Foundation, which gives grants out to teachers for all kinds of different materials and necessities for their classrooms.

Last year, the event “raised right around $3,000, and the players enjoyed it and had a blast out there,” said Kennedy, who has been a board member of the DEF for the last seven or eight years, and was a former principal at Oakdale Heights Elementary.

Because of the success the tournament brought in, he decided to bring it back for another year.



“Last year we had 72 players,” he said. “We’re hoping to have a larger group this year.”

Dallas City Park has an 18-hole course, and Kennedy said they’re adding in two more holes to the course for the day of the tournament.

“Our goal (this year) is to see it grow and have more players, more kids excited for it, and of course raising money for the schools,” Kennedy said. “It’s all about giving back to the schools. The more (the tournament) grows, the more money there is for grants so we can help out our teachers.”

To make sure everyone has a good time, Kennedy added that while he wants this tournament to be kid- and family-friendly, it is an event geared for everyone 12 and over. For more information, email John Kennedy at twodog23@msn.com.