Dragons attack first league game

DALLAS – The Dragons handed Lebanon High School a beating Thursday night by winning 3-0 in a three-game match, 25-23, 25-13, and 25-20.

The night started off with the girls fighting through first-game nerves and trying to establish their ground, and by the second set, they had settled in.

“Last night was a great first outing for us,” said head coach Kayce Lilly. “We started off the match with some first game jitters but settled in fairly quickly.”

Once the girls found their footing, they had no problem attack ing the game with energy and a good flow.

“The girls came ready to play with high energy,” Lilly said.

Maggie Blair led the contest with 16 kills and 7 digs, Hailey Van Well added 10 kills and 11 digs, and Maya Davison contributed seven digs. Emma Classen nabbed 30 assists.

“We’re excited to keep working and improving,” Lilly said.

The team’s next game is Thursday at 4 p.m. at Silverton.