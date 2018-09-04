Election season arrives again

Good news, Oregon’s third and final election for 2018 is upon us. As we head into the mid-term November general election — and printing the election letters that ensue — we’d like to take this time to remind our readers of our letters policy, especially in regards to elections.

Letters about any issue or candidate that is on the November ballot are limited to 100 words or less. Each person is allowed one letter per election season. This varies from our regular policy, and is meant to allow as many people as possible to have a voice on our editorial pages.

The Itemizer-Observer historically does not endorse candidates nor measures. Our goal is provide you, our readers, with as much information about the issues and people as possible to allow you to make an informed decision on your ballot.

If there is a measure or candidate that is close to your heart, feel free to send us a letter to ionews@polkio.com by 10 a.m. on Monday to publish the following week. We will run election-related letters through Oct. 31, the last Wednesday before the Nov. 6 election.

Also remember that, as always, we will not print anything deemed libelous, obscene or in bad taste. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed.