Local candidate information

POLK COUNTY — The deadline has passed to declare candidacy for city council and mayor positions. Here’s who has tossed their hats in the ring for Dallas, Independence, Falls City and Monmouth.
Dallas: The Dallas City Council has four seats open in addition to the mayor’s post. The council seats up for election are currently held by Micky Garus, Jackie Lawson, Bill Hahn, and Jim Fairchild. Brian Dalton currently serves as mayor.
Dallas Council:
William “Bill” Hahn
Larry Briggs
Michael Schilling
Jim Fairchild
David Shein
Tawnya Kreft
Jackie Lawson
Dallas Mayor:
Brian Dalton
Independence: The Independence City Council has three council seats and the mayor’s post open. The council seats up for election are currently held by Diana Lindskog, Marilyn Morton and Tom Takacs. John McArdle is currently mayor.
Independence Council:
Position 1 - Shannon Cockaye, Diana Lindskog
Position 2 - Marilyn Morton
Position 4 - Tom Takacs
Mayor:
John McArdle
Jack Waddell
Monmouth: The Monmouth City Council has three council seats and the mayor’s post open. The council seats up for election are currently held by Roxanne Beltz, Jon Carey and Royal Johnson. Mayor Steve Milligan is not running for re-election but has filed for a seat on the City Council.
Monmouth Council:
Roxanne Beltz
Jon Carey
Stephen Howard
Royal Johnson
Chris Lopez
Steve Milligan
Monmouth Mayor:
Kevin Chambers
Ceclia Koontz
Falls City: The seats currently held by councilors Lori Jean Sickles, Jennifer Drill, and Tony Meier and Mayor Jeremy Gordon are up for election in November.
Falls City Council:
Lori Jean Sickles
Jennifer Drill
Tony Meier
Falls City mayor:
Jeremy Gordon
Commenting has been disabled for this item.