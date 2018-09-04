Local candidate information

POLK COUNTY — The deadline has passed to declare candidacy for city council and mayor positions. Here’s who has tossed their hats in the ring for Dallas, Independence, Falls City and Monmouth.

Dallas: The Dallas City Council has four seats open in addition to the mayor’s post. The council seats up for election are currently held by Micky Garus, Jackie Lawson, Bill Hahn, and Jim Fairchild. Brian Dalton currently serves as mayor.

Dallas Council:

William “Bill” Hahn

Larry Briggs

Michael Schilling

Jim Fairchild

David Shein

Tawnya Kreft

Jackie Lawson

Dallas Mayor:

Brian Dalton

Independence: The Independence City Council has three council seats and the mayor’s post open. The council seats up for election are currently held by Diana Lindskog, Marilyn Morton and Tom Takacs. John McArdle is currently mayor.

Independence Council:

Position 1 - Shannon Cockaye, Diana Lindskog

Position 2 - Marilyn Morton

Position 4 - Tom Takacs

Mayor:

John McArdle

Jack Waddell

Monmouth: The Monmouth City Council has three council seats and the mayor’s post open. The council seats up for election are currently held by Roxanne Beltz, Jon Carey and Royal Johnson. Mayor Steve Milligan is not running for re-election but has filed for a seat on the City Council.

Monmouth Council:

Roxanne Beltz

Jon Carey

Stephen Howard

Royal Johnson

Chris Lopez

Steve Milligan

Monmouth Mayor:

Kevin Chambers

Ceclia Koontz

Falls City: The seats currently held by councilors Lori Jean Sickles, Jennifer Drill, and Tony Meier and Mayor Jeremy Gordon are up for election in November.

Falls City Council:

Lori Jean Sickles

Jennifer Drill

Tony Meier

Falls City mayor:

Jeremy Gordon