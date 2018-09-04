Pedee News

Pete and LaVerne Bennett’s son Mike and his wife Beth arrived on the 21st from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a visit with Oregon relatives. While here they did some wine tasting with sister Lisa in the Newberg area and hiking at Fort Hoskins and Beazell Forest. The highlight of the trip was a “50’s Birthday Bash” at Rick & Michelle Bennett’s. This is the last year that the siblings, Rick, Mike, Lisa and Jim will all still be in their 50’s.

Last week Diane Telfer went with her seven-year-old granddaughter Teá to a “Parent (or grandparent) and Me” camp for two nights at the Camp of the Risen Son on Drift Creek in Lincoln City. They both participated in the typical camp activities together, but one favorite activity, for the kids anyway, was playing in Drift Creek, even though it was too cold for most parents to go in. Afterward Diane and Paul drove to Sisters to take Teá home to her parents, David and Kelly Telfer.

The 99W Jazz Band presented a concert as part of the back-to-school event hosted by Pedee Church on Friday night, August 24th. Janey Jefferson, owner of the Monmouth Dance Studio, gave a free dance lesson to add to the fun. After a BBQ, the children explored a giant bounce castle and were gifted backpacks and school supplies to celebrate and launch the new school year. Face painter Beulah of Sparkling Faces rounded out the fun with her artistic touch. It was a great event.

The Pedee Women’s Club spent today (Wednesday) hanging quilts and preparing for their second biennial quilt show, “Quilts in the Country,” which will be this Friday and Saturday, September 7th and 8th, from 10 am - 4 pm. This year there will be a silent auction and handmade items for sale as well as some quilts for sale. Their raffle quilt which earns money to continue sending packages to deployed service personnel will be on display also.

Last week was the last one our granddaughter Christina Odell spent with us before she left for Eugene where she will be studying aircraft maintenance at Lane Community College. This will be the last summer we’ll have a grandkid working for us on the farm, which we’ve had since 1997 when Brennan started when he was nine. They will be missed.