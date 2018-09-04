Sports: Quick Hits

Omlid signs to Spanish Basketball Federation

MONMOUTH -- Recent Western Oregon University Graduate Tanner Omlid has signed a professional basketball contract with Club Baloncesto Morón in the Spanish Basketball Federation after spending last July at the Worldwide Invitational. Omlid was a D2CCA and a National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-American last season after guiding the Wolves to a 31-2 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA DII West Region Tournament. In just three seasons, Omlid left the program as WOU’s all-time leader in steals, blocks and rebounds. He averaged 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game over the course of his career. At the Worldwide Invitational, a showcase for recent college graduates to be seen in front of scouts and general managers from the top leagues in Europe and Asia, Omlid was selected First Team All-Tournament for his play in the Las Vegas-based event that was held July 8-10.

Cross Creek Men’s Club Results

Event: Modified Stableford - Low Gross

Gross: 1st Place - Casey Matthews - 28; 2nd Place - Tie - Rick Jones & Bob McCleery - 23; 3rd Place - Jim Schroeder - 22; 4th Place - Robert Carmona - 20