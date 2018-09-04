Sports roundups

Dallas

Girls soccer: The Dragons faced a 7-1 loss in their first match of the season against McKay high school on Aug. 28.

Due to poor air quality last week and having to practice inside, head coach Kendra Steele said the girls are still establishing their footing as a team.

“The factor of this game that’s difficult to ignore is this was our first hot outside day because the previous week we were stuck inside due to poor air quality,” she said. And because of that, “we hadn’t played together as a whole yet.”

Senior midfielder Jasmine Contreras contributed the team’s only goal of the evening.

“She was a key player because not only did she score our only goal, but she consistently keeps going,” Steele said.

Senior midfielder Callista Kiner stepped up by playing in three different positions throughout the contest: center forward, center midfield, and center defense.

Newcomer senior defender Karia Hevener came out strong, Steel said, showing growth in defense since the beginning of practice this summer.

“We are still solidifying a goalkeeper for our season, so we did rotate three girls over the game as keeper,” Steele said. “Each player stepped up well.”

Overall, Steele and the girls are staying positive, she said. “Moving forward, we will continue to improve our fitness, work on our midfield and strategies.”

The team’s next game is Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Crook County after press time.

Boys soccer: The Dragons recorded an 8-3 win at St. Helens on Aug. 28. No other stats were available at this time. Tuesday, the team played a home game against Crook County after press time.

Football: Friday, the Dragons hung on throughout the game at South Albany until succumbing to a one-point loss, 27-26. No other stats were available at this time. Sept. 1, they travel to Lebanon. Game time is 7 p.m.

Cross country: Sept. 1, the team traveled to Hydrangea Ranch on Saturday for the Ultimook Race Nike Invitational. Trevor Cross clocked in at third place, crossing the finish line at 16.49.66. Gavin Grass came in seventh place, with 17:25.69.

Central

Girls soccer: The girls suffered a 5-0 loss at La Salle Prep on Aug. 30. No other stats were available at this time. Tuesday, they played against Scappoose after press time.

Boys soccer: The Panthers fought hard against the Celtics in their season opener at McNary High School on Aug. 28, and left the field tied 1-1.

“It was a battle from the beginning to the end,” said head coach Joe Orozco.

The team’s first goal came from Brandon Lopez, who put a pass to Omar Cejah, who turned and flipped it over the goal keeper’s head into the back of the net.

“I was very pleased by how they played as a team,” Orozco said. “Even though there were new players on the team they played cohesively.”

In the last few minutes of the game, the Celtics managed to get the ball past the Panthers’ defense and score a goal, tying the game.

Thursday, Aug. 30, the team took a 4-2 loss against La Salle Prep on the Dragons home field.

Their next game is at home on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. against North Bend.

Football: The Panthers kicked off their first league game against the Silverton Foxes with a 51-14 loss. No other stats were available at this time. Sept. 7, they play a home game against McKay at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Panthers recorded a 3-0 loss in a home game against West Albany on Aug. 30. No other stats were available at this time. Tuesday, the team traveled to Lebanon after press time.

Cross country: Central joined Dallas, along with 21 other teams, at the Ultimook Race Nike Invitational. Jaydon Aydelotte and Johnathon Brown took 22nd and 23rd place, respectively.

Perrydale

Football: The Pirates faced a 74-36 loss against Mapleton on Friday. The boys had a sluggish start to the first quarter and spent the remainder of the contest trying to catch up.

“Our youth and lack of experience showed up,” head coach Steve Mabry said, “but we recovered and played our way through it.”

Josh Crawford led the offense with 147 rushing yards and three touchdowns. David Domes had 2 touch down passes, and Evan Lambert had 11 tackles and a sack to pace the defense. Syles Brown had seven tacles on defense.

Their next game is Sept. 7 at Siletz Valley at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Pirates led Thursday’s doubleheader with two recorded wins, 3-0 and 3-0 against Crosshill Christian and North Clackamas Christian. No other stats were available at this time. Tuesday, they hosted Falls City after press time.

Falls City

Football: The Mountaineers were met with a 52-22 loss on Friday night in a non-league game against Hosanna Christian. No other stats were available at this time. Their next game is Sept. 7 against St. Paul at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The girls recorded a 3-0 win on Thursday at C.S. Lewis Academy for their first league game. No other stats were available at this time. Tuesday, the team traveled to Perrydale after press time.

WOU:

Cross-country: The men’s and women’s cross-country teams came in second place at the Linfield Harrier Classic on Aug. 31.

The WOU men placed second behind George Fox, scoring 41 points, while the women scored 51 points to trail behind Oregon Tech.

In the 6,000 meter race, Wolf newcomer Hunter Hutton and Simon Walsh went 1-2 in the men’s race, with Hutton crossing the line at 19.47.0 and Walsh clocked in at 20:03.0.

On the girls team, newcomer Kaylin Cantu took a seventh-place finish in the 4,000 meter race, clocking in at 15:46.5.

Soccer: The Wolves lost to the Cougars in an overtime game on Aug. 30 against California State San Marcos.

With heading into overtime in six different matches last season, the team found themselves in familiar territory in the season opener, but fell in the 98th minute for a 1-0 loss.



Saturday, the team went up against California State University Dominguez Hills and posted a 1-0 win to cap off their California tournament. Thursday, Sept. 6, the team hosts Stanislaus University at 3 p.m.

Volleyball: After losing three of their first three games, the Wolves landed a 3-1 win in the opener of the DII West Region against Holy Names University on Aug. 31.

Friday evening, the team went up against Humboldt State University and won 3-1.

Saturday, they had another doubleheader and split the games with a 0-3 loss against Stanislaus State and a 3-0 win for their final game against Hawaii Pacific University.

Tuesday, they start GNAC play in a home match against Concordia University at 7 p.m.