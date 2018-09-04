Sports schedule

Thursday, Sept. 6
Womens soccer: Stanislaus State at WOU, 7 p.m.
Womens volleyball: Montana State University Billings at WOU, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Central, Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Central at McKay, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 7
Mens and womens Cross-country: Ash Creek Invitational at Ash Creek Preserve, TBA
Boys Football: McKay at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Siletz Valley, 7 p.m. St. Paul at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Mens Football: Central Washington University at WOU, 1:05 p.m.
Womens soccer: Academy of Art at WOU, 11:30 a.m.
Boys and girls Cross-country: Ash Creek XC Festival, TBA. Dallas at Saxon Invite at Bush Park, noon.
Girls volleyball: Central at South Eugene Tournament, 8 a.m. Damascus Christian, Alsea at Perrydale, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 10
Womens soccer: WOU at Pacific University, 5 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Willamette Valley Christian, Livingstone Adventists Academy at Perrydale, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept.11
Girls Volleyball: South Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: North Bend at Central, 4 p.m. Dallas at Putnam, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Central at North Bend, 7 p.m.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.