Driver in pedestrian crash cooperating with police

The driver involved in a pedestrian-involved crash Friday morning in Monmouth is cooperating with police.

Monmouth Police Lt. Isaiah Haines said they were able to locate the male driver and he is cooperating with police and is not in custody.

MPD is not releasing the driver's name at this time.

Santiago Amaya, 31, was transported to a hospital after a caller reported a male lying on the ground with serious injuries in the 1100 block of Main Street E at approximately 6:37 a.m.

Haines did not have an update on Amaya's condition Friday evening but said the injuries were life-threatening.

In a Friday morning news release, MPD said they were investigating the incident as a hit and run crash.

They are being assisted by the Independence Police Department, Oregon State Police, and members from the Polk County Major CrimesTeam.